College Football Playoff highlights: Ohio State vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1).
Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year ago, the Bulldogs claimed their first championship since the 1980 season. Ohio State can reach the national title game for the third time, even though the Buckeyes didn’t play for the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title during the 2014-15 campaign and lost to Alabama in the championship game two seasons ago.
[Related: Everything to know about the CFP semis]
The winner will advance to the play TCU in the national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Here are the highlights from the Peach Bowl.
Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Pregame scene
Stay tuned for highlights!
Read more:
- Everything to know about the College Football Playoff semifinals
- Ohio State finds itself in the unusual role of underdog
- Sonny Dykes: From college baseball player to coaching in CFP
- Michigan seeds shades of Cade McNamara in TCU's Max Duggan
- C.J. Stroud is still writing his Ohio State legacy
- NFL size, Olympic speed: Meet a most unique recruit
- Bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- How Pelé brought the beautiful game to the United States
- 23 in '23: Top college basketball storylines entering the new year
- As LeBron James turns 38, his historic brilliance is being wasted by Lakers
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available