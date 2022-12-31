College Football College Football Playoff highlights: Ohio State vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl 31 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1).

Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year ago, the Bulldogs claimed their first championship since the 1980 season. Ohio State can reach the national title game for the third time, even though the Buckeyes didn’t play for the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title during the 2014-15 campaign and lost to Alabama in the championship game two seasons ago.

The winner will advance to the play TCU in the national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are the highlights from the Peach Bowl.

Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for highlights!

