College Basketball Bracket Forecast: Tournament titles will decide final seeding decisions 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One. More. Sleep.

Come Sunday, we will know which teams are in and which teams are out of the NCAA Tournament, our first taste of March Madness in nearly two years.

Selection Sunday is a joyous occasion for college basketball fans because it means the tournament is near, but it's not always joyous for fans of teams on the bubble, or for fans of teams that think their schools deserve a higher seed.

This year, for supporters of Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois, Sunday should be great.

For a few other programs, however, it could be a bummer of a day.

We already know that this will be an NCAA Tournament unlike any other, not only due to the effects of COVID-19, but due to the fact that Kentucky will not be in the field – because of an underwhelming season – and Duke will also not join the festivities – because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program, in addition to having an underwhelming season.

Kansas might also on the outside looking in after it dropped out of the Big 12 tournament on Friday because a player tested positive for the coronavirus, meaning what's next for the Jayhawks program is up in the air.

In terms of Saturday, both tournament berths and seeding are on the line as conference tournaments near their conclusions.

The Pac-12, Big East, ACC and Big 12 titles will be determined on Saturday, while the SEC and Big Ten championships will be decided on Sunday before the NCAA Tournament field is released.

Let's get into FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's latest projections ahead of Selection Sunday.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.