Bracket Forecast: Tournament titles will decide final seeding decisions

3 hours ago

One. More. Sleep.

Come Sunday, we will know which teams are in and which teams are out of the NCAA Tournament, our first taste of March Madness in nearly two years. 

Selection Sunday is a joyous occasion for college basketball fans because it means the tournament is near, but it's not always joyous for fans of teams on the bubble, or for fans of teams that think their schools deserve a higher seed. 

This year, for supporters of Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois, Sunday should be great. 

For a few other programs, however, it could be a bummer of a day. 

We already know that this will be an NCAA Tournament unlike any other, not only due to the effects of COVID-19, but due to the fact that Kentucky will not be in the field – because of an underwhelming season – and Duke will also not join the festivities – because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program, in addition to having an underwhelming season. 

Kansas might also on the outside looking in after it dropped out of the Big 12 tournament on Friday because a player tested positive for the coronavirus, meaning what's next for the Jayhawks program is up in the air.

In terms of Saturday, both tournament berths and seeding are on the line as conference tournaments near their conclusions. 

The Pac-12, Big East, ACC and Big 12 titles will be determined on Saturday, while the SEC and Big Ten championships will be decided on Sunday before the NCAA Tournament field is released. 

Let's get into FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's latest projections ahead of Selection Sunday.

Sunday Scramble
Sunday Scramble
Selection Sunday, as you might guess, is a wild day for sportsbooks across the nation. Sammy P outlines how it all goes down.
2 hours ago
Win $5,000 On The Big East Championship
Win $5,000 On The Big East Championship
Georgetown and Creighton face off Saturday in the Big East Tournament championship. And you can win too with FOX Bet's Super 6!
14 hours ago
Win $1,000 On The Big Ten Semifinals
Win $1,000 On The Big Ten Semifinals
The Big Ten Tournament is down to its final four. Here's how you can get in on the action and win big on Saturday.
14 hours ago
America's Most Misunderstood Coach
America's Most Misunderstood Coach
Fran McCaffery is known as a hard-nosed coach with a short temper. Within the program's walls, his players love playing for him.
1 day ago
Bracket Forecast: Virginia, Kansas in jeopardy
Bracket Forecast: Virginia, Kansas in jeopardy
The NCAA hopes of Virginia and Kansas are in trouble because of COVID-19. Mike DeCourcy has the latest bracket forecast.
1 day ago
