College Basketball
College basketball highlights: NCAA Tournament First Four games underway
Updated Mar. 14, 2023 6:58 p.m. EDT
Get your brackets ready, ladies and gentlemen. The 2023 NCAA Tournament is officially underway!
A pair of First Four games kick off the action on Tuesday, as 16-seeds Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi battle for the right to take on No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the opening round.
Following that, Pittsburgh will take on Mississippi State in a battle of 11-seeds. The winner of that matchup will go up against 6-seed Iowa State in the Midwest.
We've got you covered with the top moments from Tuesday's games.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
March Madness has begun!
The ball's been tipped and arguably the greatest time of the year is here!
Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh
Wed 1:10 AM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT
11
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
