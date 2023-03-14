College Basketball College basketball highlights: NCAA Tournament First Four games underway Updated Mar. 14, 2023 6:58 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Get your brackets ready, ladies and gentlemen. The 2023 NCAA Tournament is officially underway!

A pair of First Four games kick off the action on Tuesday, as 16-seeds Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi battle for the right to take on No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the opening round.

Following that, Pittsburgh will take on Mississippi State in a battle of 11-seeds. The winner of that matchup will go up against 6-seed Iowa State in the Midwest.

We've got you covered with the top moments from Tuesday's games.

[ View the full bracket here ]

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

March Madness has begun!

The ball's been tipped and arguably the greatest time of the year is here!

Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

