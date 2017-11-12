Top 25 Capsules

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski became the first men’s Division I coach to win 1,000 games at one school Saturday night when his top-ranked Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69 behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Marvin Bagley III.

Grayson Allen added 18 points for Duke (2-0) while three other freshmen also had big nights: Trevon Duval had 15 points and 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 12.

Utah Valley, which pestered No. 5 Kentucky a night earlier, gave Duke about 10 minutes’ worth of trouble before the Blue Devils pulled away on the strength of arguably the nation’s best freshman class.

Each of Duke’s first 40 points was scored by a freshman, including every single one during the 27-8 run midway through the first half that gave the Blue Devils a comfortable lead.

Krzyzewski, who in 2015 became the first men’s coach at college basketball’s top level to reach the 1,000-win mark, improved to 1,073-330 during a 43-year career that also included a half-decade at his alma mater, Army. In 38 seasons at Duke, he is 1,000-271.

Akolda Manyang had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah Valley (0-2).

No. 14 Notre Dame 72, DePaul 58

CHICAGO (AP) – T.J. Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Notre Dame in the season opener for both teams.

Bonzie Colson had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Matt Farrell added 15 points for the Irish.

Eli Cain and Tre’Darius McCallum scored 14 points apiece for DePaul. Max Strus added 11 points and Devin Gage had 10.

The Irish made 9 of 12 3-point attempts after halftime. They hit 12 of 27 from beyond the arc overall and shot 47.2 percent from the field to DePaul’s 33.8 percent.

No. 22 Saint Mary’s 85, Saint Francis (Pa.) 68

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Calvin Hermanson scored 24 points and sparked a pair of big runs with his 3-point shooting for Saint Mary’s.

Jock Landale had 13 points and eight rebounds, Evan Fitzner added 10 points and Emmett Naar scored eight with a career-high 12 assists to help Saint Mary’s to its 16th consecutive season-opening win.

Jamaal King had 15 points, Isaiah Blackmon scored 12 and Keith Braxton added 10 for the Red Flash, who last beat a ranked team in 1959.