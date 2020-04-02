Packers post-free agency 2020 mock draft roundup

Well, things have changed in the world just a little bit since the last time we put out a mock draft roundup (after the NFL combine).

While we wait out and hope for the best with the coronavirus, the NFL keeps trudging along and will still hold its draft April 23-25.

The league year began March 18 and free agents have been signed (or agreed to contracts) since, and a few trades have taken place as well. With rosters changing, so have some immediate needs. And thus, mock drafts get affected as well.

Green Bay hasn’t made a big splash in free agency but did fill some needs with wide receiver Devin Funchess (still not officially signed), linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

So, what are the new predictions for the Packers? Wide receiver seems to still be a popular choice. Very popular.

As a reminder: Most mock drafts only tackle the first round, but if there’s more (yes, some do the full seven rounds), we’ve noted it and included all the picks, too, of course. If we used a mock draft in our previous roundup, we also include that selection to provide perhaps a little context (and maybe a chuckle or two.)

Here’s our third roundup of mock drafts from around the web:

Peter Schrager of NFL.com: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin. “Quarterback will, of course, be a thought for many here. But I don’t see it. Baun is a versatile linebacker who can not only replace Blake Martinez in the middle, but can be a bit of a jack-of-all-trades type in Mike Pettine’s defense. Baun can be your traditional LB or he can work in the passing game and blanket tight ends. Not a first-round pick in many mock drafts, but I know quite a few teams who like him as an end-of-first/early-second-round guy.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (4 rounds): Round 1 – Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. “Higgins’ poor workout may push him down boards a bit — remember that guys like Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins were available in the late first or early second rounds. The Packers may see him as a similar bargain. Signing Devin Funchess should not deter Green Bay from picking up the talented Higgins at this point on Day 1.”; Round 2 – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; Round 3 – Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State; Round 4 –James Proche, WR, SMU. (Previously: Round 1 — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma; Round 2 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 3 – Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s (Minn.).)

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado. “The tough and versatile Shenault could be a Randall Cobb type for the Packers..” (Previously: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.)

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (4 rounds): Round 1 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 2 – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame; Round 3 – Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU; Round 4 – John Simpson, OL, Clemson. (Previously — 3 rounds: Round 1 — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma; Round 2 – K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State; Round 3 – Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn.)

John Clayton of the Washington Post: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. “Aaron Rodgers had little beyond Davante Adams at wide receiver last season. Even after adding Devin Funchess in free agency, the Packers would do well to take the best wide receiver on their board. Mims or Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk would make sense.” (Previously: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado.)

Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Draftek (7 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Troy Dye, LB, Oregon; Round 3 – Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn; Round 4 – Dalton Keane, TE, Virginia Tech; Round 5 – Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphisl Round 6a – Evan Weaver, LB, California; Round 6b – James Morgan, QB, Florida International; Round 6c – Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa; Round 7a – Geno Stone, S, Iowa; Round 7b – Donny Pinter, G, Ball State. (Previously: Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne; Round 3 – Jacob Eason, QB, Washington; Round 4 – Robert Hunt, OT, La.-Lafayette; Round 5 – Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue; Round 6a – Darius Anderson, RB, TCU; Round 6b – Jonathan Garvin, DE/OLB, Miami; Round 6c – Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina; Round 7a – Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh; Round 7b – Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State.)

Dan Kadar of SB Nation: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State “The outside spots on Green Bay’s offensive line are starting to become problematic. Right tackle Rick Wagner, a replacement for Bulaga, is not good. Perhaps more concerning is the fact that left tackle David Bakhtiari is in the final year of his contract. Cleveland is an athletic pass blocker who could eventually take over for him.” (Previously: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.)

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

D.J. Boyer of Draftsite.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 — Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU; Round 3 — Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Round 4 – Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State; Round 5 – Richie Grant, S, UCF; Round 6a – Ke’Shawn Knight, RB, Vanderbilt; Round 6b – Darrion Daniels, DT, Nebraska; Round 7a – Trevon Hill, DE, Miami; Round 7b – Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri; Round 7c – Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami. (Previously: Round 1 – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma; Round 2 – KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State; Round 3 – Matt Hennessy, C, Temple; Round 4 – Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan; Round 5 – Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa; Round 6a – Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State; Round 6b – Cam Gill, LB, Wagner; Round 7a – James Pierre, CB, Florida Atlantic; Round 7b – Tipa Galeai, DE, Utah State; Round 7c – Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island.)

Nate Davis of USA Today: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. “Excellent with the ball in his hands (18.3 yards per catch last year for the Sun Devils), he might be the optimal player to supplement QB Aaron Rodgers’ top target, Davante Adams, particularly when the three-time Pro Bowler is doubled.” (Previously: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State.)

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. (Previously: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.)

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (7 rounds): Round 1 – Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor; Round 2 – Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia; Round 3 – Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA; Round 4 –Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina; Round 5 – Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue; Round 6a – J.R. Reed, S, Georgia; Round 6b – Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon; Round 6c – Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin; Round 7a –Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, FIU; Round 7b – John Penisini, DL, Utah. (Previously – 3 rounds: Round 1: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – John Simpson, G/C, Clemson; Round 3 – Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington.)

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire (4 rounds): Round 1 – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 2 – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech; Round 3 –Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri, Round 4 – Harrison Bryant, TE, FAU. (Previously – 1 round: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.)

Tony Pauline and Andrew DiCecco of Pro Football Network: Dnezel Mims, WR, Baylor. “Whether it’s been Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, or Allen Lazard, Green Bay has struggled to find a viable second option opposite Davante Adams. Mims, who has seen his draft stock skyrocket over the past two months, has the size, speed, and athleticism to flourish under second-year head coach Matt LaFleur.”

Charles Davis of NFL.com: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

Joe Marino of The Draft Network (3 rounds): Round 1 – Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado; Round 2 – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech; Round 3 – Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 2 – Raekwon Davis, DE/DT, Alabama; Round 3 – Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt; Round 4 – Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M; Round 5 – Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin; Round 6a – Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State; Round 6b – Benito Jones, NT, Ole Miss; Round 6c – Tanner Muse, S, Clemson; Round 7a – Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida; Round 7b – James Pierre, QB, FAU. (Previously — 6 rounds: Round 1 – Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado; Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech; Round 3 – Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt; Round 4 – Kelly Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt; Round 5 – Da’Von Hamilton, DE/DT, Ohio State; Round 6a – Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State; Round 6b – Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois.)

MyNFLDraft.com: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

Kevin Hanson of SI.com: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. (Previously: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (note: projected trade up to No. 27))

Ben Axelrod of WKYC: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame.

Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado. (Previously: Shenault.)

Chris Trapasso of CBSSports.com (2 rounds): Round 1 – Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma; Round 2 – Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame. (Previously – 1 round: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.)

Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com (3 rounds): Round 1 — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn; Round 3 – Ben Bartch, OL, St. John’s (Minn.). (Previously – 1 round: Aiyuk.)

Josh Edwards of CBSSports.com (7 rounds): Round 1 – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame; Round 2 – Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky; Round 3 – Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA; Round 4 – Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh; Round 5 – Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State; Round 6a – Cam Brown, LB, Penn State; Round 6b – Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State; Round 6c – Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor; Round 7a – Ahmad Wagner, TE, Kentucky; Round 7b – Trevon Hill, Edge, Miami.

Tankathon (3 rounds): Round 1 — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State; Round 2 – Troy Dye, LB, Oregon; Round 3 – Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue. (Previously: Round 1 — Aiyuk; Round 2 – Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State; Round 3 – Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford.)

Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com: Laviska Shenaut, WR, Colorado. “Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur would love to have another receiving threat to pair with Davante Adams, and Shenault is certainly that. He can line up in the slot, split out wide or even in the backfield — and you know that kind of versatility has to be appealing to an imaginative playcaller like LaFleur.”

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News (2 rounds): Round 1 — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 2 – Austin Jackson, OT, USC. (Previously: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU.)

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports: Jordan Love, QB, Utah. “If the Packers thought they heard from sniping from Aaron Rodgers about their draft before, imagine what they would hear with this pick. Still, it’s hard to pass up the potential for another seamless transition under center in a year or two as Love develops.” (Previously: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.)

Dan Bilicki of the Toronto Sun: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson. (Previously: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma.)

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado. (Previously: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.)

Evan Silva of EstablishTheRun.com: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (4 rounds): Round 1 – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU; Round 2 – Trey Adams, OT, Washington; Round 3 – Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU; Round 4 – James Morgan, QB, FIU. (Previously – 3 rounds: Round 1 – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU; Round 2 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU; Round 3 – Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State.)

Mark Inabinett of AL.com: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds (3 rounds): Round 1 – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU; Round 2 – K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State; Round 3 – Evan Weaver, LB, California.

FIRST-ROUND TALLY (in alphabetical order)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State – 4

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – 3

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU – 4

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Jordan Love, QB, Utah

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – 9

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU – 3

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – 7