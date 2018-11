For most of Wisconsin's game at Purdue it seemed like it was another game in which the Badgers would be mired in the muck, making too many mistakes and having trouble scoring.

But then suddenly it turned into one of the most exciting contests in recent Badgers memory.

Quarterback Jack Coan, getting the start again with Alex Hornibook out, played the best game of his young career (16-of-24, 161 yards; completed final seven attempts), hooking up with Danny Davis for two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Wisconsin and Purdue exchanged touchdowns in the first two overtime periods but a deflected pass by Isaiah Loudermilk in the third OT helped force the Boilermakers to a field goal. Jonathan Taylor, who had the best game of his career with 321 rushing yards, then scored his third TD of the game and second in overtime to give the Badgers what only can be described as an improbable victory.

The Badgers were trailing 27-13 into the fourth quarter and seemed headed to another bad loss in what has been a disappointing season.

Wisconsin's defense then came up big, forcing two three-and-outs and another four-play drive which resulted in a punt to help the comeback effort.

The Badgers defense had two other big stops -- T.J. Edwards stuffed a wide run on third-and-1 near the goal line at the end of the first half, keeping Purdue out of the end zone and forcing a field goal. In the fourth quarter, Ryan Connelly had stop on third-and-goal from the 1, preventing another TD and making Purdue kick a field goal to go up 27-13 and keeping it a two-score game -- and allowing the Badgers to stay in the game and eventually emerge victorious.

It's the kind of win which doesn't salvage the season but gives it a nice game to remember.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):