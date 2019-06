Chase Anderson, Brewers pitcher (↓ DOWN)

Anderson had been sharp since returning to the Brewers' rotation on April 20, and had the group's second-lowest ERA over that span. So much for that. The Marlins shelled the veteran right-hander Tuesday, knocking Anderson out after four innings with seven hits and three home runs. He took the loss, even though reliever Taylor Williams came up in and gave up eight earned runs during a disastrous turn in the fifth.