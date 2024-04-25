National Football League
A.J. Brown agrees to 3-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles
Updated Apr. 25, 2024 8:53 p.m. ET

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown is staying in Philadelphia after agreeing to a three-year, $94 million contract extension, with $84 million guaranteed.  

Brown is set to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at $32 million a season, and he could earn as much as $96 million over the life of the extension.

Brown had 106 catches for 1,456 yards receiving last season after he had 88 catches for 1,496 yards in 2022 in his first season with the Eagles.

The Eagles acquired Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 draft, and he was signed to a four-year deal worth $100 million.

Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft, and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third season.

It was the big move of draft night for the Eagles, who held the No. 22 overall pick.

The Eagles now have their top wide receivers signed for several years. They signed DeVonta Smith to a three-year contract extension that included $51 million guaranteed through the 2028 season earlier this month. The move included the Eagles picking up the fifth-year option on Smith’s 2025 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

