National Football League Giants 53-man roster projection: Will Cole Beasley make the team? Published Aug. 14, 2023 3:36 p.m. ET

A year ago, when new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll took over the New York Giants, virtually nobody was safe. They were intent on remaking the team in their image. They obviously planned on bringing in many of their own guys.

One year later, for the most part, the 90 men on the training camp roster are players they want to be here, for one reason or another. And almost all the Giants' starting jobs are at least virtually locked up. Most of the roster spots look pretty safe too.

Still, since this isn't a powerhouse team and depth is the biggest question mark, there are still some uncertainties and a handful of battles that started to take shape in the first preseason game. That makes this a good time to do a 53-man roster projection to see who is most likely to stick around by Opening Day:

Quarterbacks (2): Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor

The Giants are obviously perfectly happy with their starter and veteran backup. The only real question is whether third-stringer Tommy DeVito plays well enough in the preseason to force his way onto the active roster. Don't count on it. He played well in the preseason opener, but the Giants will almost certainly be content to cut him at the end of camp and slide him onto the practice squad. DeVito, a rookie and New Jersey native, doesn't want to go anywhere else.

Running backs (4): Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Eric Gray, Jashaun Corbin

The Giants are giving fifth-round pick Eric Gray a huge chance to be the kick and punt returner, and if he wins the job it likely means the end of Gary Brightwell's time with the Giants. That would also open a spot for Corbin, a priority undrafted free agent who received $110,000 guaranteed. He had three carries for 40 yards in the preseason opener, including a nice 33-yard run. Veteran James Robinson was signed mostly as insurance against a Saquon Barkley holdout. Now it’s hard to find a role for him on the team, barring injury.

Wide receivers (7): Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard, Cole Beasley, Collin Johnson

This is a fascinating position because the Giants are strong on depth, but light on top-end talent. The first five seem like locks, as long as Shepard can stay healthy. The next spot is wide open. It appears to be a battle of the old slot receivers between Beasley and Jamison Crowder, and the safe bet is on Beasley, who played for Daboll in Buffalo. The Giants love Johnson, too — especially his size (6-6, 220) — and he could stick as the seventh receiver, if they keep that many. Of course, If Wan'Dale Robinson doesn't begin the season on PUP he'll be a factor, too. They'll also try to slip Bryce Ford-Wheaton onto the practice squad as long as he continues to progress.

Tight ends (3): Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager

Tommy Sweeney stole the spotlight with his touchdown catch in the preseason opener, and no former Buffalo Bill can be ruled out with this coaching staff and front office. But the coaches are really intrigued by the potential of Cager, a converted receiver who had 13 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in six games last year. Cager started the first preseason game but wasn't targeted. He's in the lead for now, but the last two games might tell this tale.

Offensive line (9): Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, John Michael Schmitz, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Josh Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Tyre Phillips, Korey Cunningham

The top six are a lock, and probably so is McKethan, a fifth-round pick from a year ago who tore his ACL in the second week of camp last summer. The final two spots may come down to who is healthiest at the end. The Giants like Phillips' flexibility and he could be a swing tackle or guard. The fact that he can play guard could spell trouble for Shane Lemieux, since the Giants are actually deep at that position and his career has been filled with injuries. The Giants took a long look in the opener at both Matt Peart and Cunningham who could be battling for the primary backup tackle spot.

Defensive line (5): Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, A'Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DJ Davidson

Schoen made it clear he was really concerned with the depth here, so he went out and signed Robinson and Nunez-Roches. That means the top four are locked in, as long as they're healthy. Davidson just came off the PUP list on Monday, and he was a small part of the DT rotation for the first five games last year before he tore his ACL. He's got a battle on his hands with rookie seventh-rounder Jordon Riley, who looked strong in the preseason opener. Assuming Davidson stays healthy, he gets the nod and Riley will end up on the practice squad.

Inside linebackers (5): Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown

A prized free agent (Okereke) and two players from Schoen's first draft class (McFadden, Beavers) claim the first three spots. The final two spots go to two of the Giants' best special teams players. If for some reason they decide to only carry four inside linebackers, figure Brown and Coughlin will battle it out. In that case, Coughlin gets the edge, especially after a decent game at linebacker on Friday night.

Outside linebackers (5): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojuliari, Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines, Tomon Fox

The one mystery on this list is whether the Giants will continue to stick with Ximines, who has so much potential that remains continually unrealized. He did not have a strong opening game, so if there's any question about how many they keep, he could be the odd man out here. Also, veteran Tashawn Bower might have a chance to push him for a spot in the final two preseason games.

Cornerbacks (5): Deonte Banks, Adoree Jackson, Cor'Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, Tre Hawkins

The Giants have really developed an impressive group of young corners, where the only question will likely be where they line up. Banks, their first-round pick, and Hawkins, their sixth-rounder, have played well enough in camp to be the starters, especially if Adoree' Jackson takes over the slot. That would leave Flott and Holmes to provide depth. Aaron Robinson was a starter last year before he hurt his knee, but he better come off PUP soon if he wants to make the roster.

Safeties (5): Xavier McKinney, Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Bobby McCain, Nick McCloud

Pinnock has solidified his spot starting next to McKinney thanks to a very strong camp. Belton has been right behind him and could be the third safety, with McCain and McCloud providing veteran insurance. Rookie Gevarrius Owens, a seventh-rounder, played a lot in the preseason opener so the Giants are giving him a long look. He's probably destined for the practice squad, though.

Specialists (3): K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillian, LS Casey Kreiter

Complete locks, as long as they all stay healthy. The Giants are happy with their place-kicking operation. And while they want Gillian to be a bit more consistent this season, they're sticking with him, too.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

