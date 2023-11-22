National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Thanksgiving picks Updated Nov. 23, 2023 9:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $110,000 through the first 11 weeks.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for this week's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions for the Thanksgiving Day games below.

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (worth seven points); Jared Goff, Lions (eight points); Brock Purdy, 49ers (nine points); Jordan Love, Packers (10 points)

Goff has the Lions humming along, winning three in a row and seven of their past eight. But he's going against a solid Packers pass defense. Green Bay is one of eight teams in the league giving up fewer than 200 passing yards per game (193.2).

I'll go with Prescott, who is at home (Dallas has yet to lose at home this season) against a Washington pass defense that's allowing 258.5 passing yards per game, third-most in the NFL.

Prediction: Dak Prescott

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Packers; Lions; Commanders; Cowboys

Detroit and Dallas playing on Thanksgiving is a tradition. Since Washington traded two of its best defensive players — first-round picks Montez Sweat and Chase Young — look for the Cowboys to feast.

Dallas is second in points per game (30.2, right behind Miami's 30.5), and the Lions are sixth (27.2), and both are at home on the holiday.

I give Washington the nod to score more points than Green Bay. The Packers listed running backs Aaron Jones (sprained MCL), AJ Dillon (groin) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder), as well as rookie tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen), on the injury report.

Prediction: Cowboys, Lions, Commanders, Packers

Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (five points); David Montgomery, Lions (six points); Tony Pollard, Cowboys (seven points); Brian Robinson, Commanders (eight points)

The Lions will probably split the workload between Gibbs and Montgomery, so that worries me. One of them will put up huge numbers; I just don't know which of the two it will be.

Robinson is a weapon out of the backfield, but I'll go with Pollard. He should have a huge game.

Prediction: Brian Robinson

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; DK Metcalf, Seahawks; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

Lamb had a streak of four consecutive games with 117 or more receiving yards snapped last week, so look for him to get back in rhythm against the Commanders.

St. Brown had a similar run end last week after tallying four games in a row with 102 or more receiving yards. However, Lamb is playing a softer defense and has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league.

The Seahawks share their receptions between Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Metcalf, but of the three, the 6-foot-4 Metcalf is the biggest threat to have a breakout performance.

Prediction: Lamb, St. Brown, Metcalf, Aiyuk

Which team's defense will record the MOST SACKS?

Cowboys (six points), Commanders (seven points), Packers (eight points), Lions (nine points)

Which team does Micah Parsons play for? The team with the star on the helmet — so the Cowboys are my pick to get the most sacks.

Parsons has been on a tear, recording four sacks in his past two games and six in his past four games (he has 10 on the season).

The Cowboys were a tough call over Aidan Hutchinson & Co., as the Lions will get to Love a few times on Thanksgiving.

Prediction: Cowboys

What will be the outcome of the Packers-Lions game?

Packers win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer; Lions win by 8 points or more

Did a double-take when I saw Detroit had lost six in a row on Thanksgiving. I don't see it reaching seven.

Detroit is one game behind Philadelphia for the best record in the NFC. That, combined with the Lions being in their comfort zone of playing at home, should result in a comfortable win over the Packers (Detroit is 4-1 at home this season).

Prediction: Lions win by 8 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the Packers-Lions game?

Prediction: Lions 31, Packers 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

