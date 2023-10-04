National Football League FOX Super 6 contest recap: $40,000 in prize money won in Weeks 1-4 Updated Oct. 4, 2023 4:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching football with your friends and family? Winning money at the same time!

You can partake in the best of both worlds every week with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

The game has been live for a month, and contestants have already won $40,000.

Let's take a fun look back at the first quarter of the contest.

Week 2's top dog

Real people win real money on a weekly basis playing the contest.

Take Jonas Beverlin, who works for the City of New Martinsville, West Virginia, who hit it large in Week 2.

The big winner loves sports, and his favorite teams are the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and West Virginia Mountaineers.

He says he doesn't have a strategy but always thought playing the contest was fun.

Beverlin explained just how big of an impact the prize money had on him and his family.

"The money came at a very good time. Five years ago, my wife had emergency heart surgery to replace a heart valve, but she's doing great now. My mom is on dialysis every day at home.

"So, although I live paycheck to paycheck, I try to give my wife and four children the best life I can. Additionally, I’m trying to give my mother a kidney, so this money will help all of us out paying bills and hoping to get a decent vehicle."

Jonas Beverlin, pictured with his wife, said that he will use the money from FOX Super 6 to pay his family's bills and support his mother.

Easiest to hardest

Every week, the contest tries to challenge its participants with fun, knowledge-oriented questions. We dug into the data to highlight a couple of fun nuggets from the contest's first four weeks.

The hardest (most incorrect) question for Week 1 was Question 4: Order the teams by who will score the most points from highest to lowest: 49ers, Seahawks, Jaguars, Packers.

Only 0.47% of entries answered correctly — Packers, Jaguars, 49ers and Seahawks.

By the looks of it, Seattle scoring 13 points against Los Angeles definitely threw a wrench in peoples' plans.

In Week 2, the easiest (most correct) question was Question 1: What will be the outcome of this game? New York Giants (10 pts): Win by 6 or more points or Arizona Cardinals (10 pts): Win or Lose by 5 points or fewer.

The answer was A: Cardinals. Of the entries, 33.20% answered this one correctly!

The Giants getting destroyed by the Cowboys 40-0 in Week 1 probably was on the mind of every contestant when selecting the Cardinals.

While there were no perfect entries in Weeks 1 or 2, there were 40 perfect entries in Week 3, meaning those that answered all six questions correctly. So who won the money?

Winners were determined by the tiebreaker question, which asked what the final score of the Bears-Chiefs game would be.

In Week 4, the hardest (most incorrect) non-ranker question was Question 4: Which team will allow the fewest points? Only 21.43% of entries picked the Cowboys, who scored 38 points on the Patriots.

Contestants probably had Dallas' Week 3 offensive struggles against the Cardinals on their minds, but New England turned out to be exactly what the Dr. ordered for the Cowboys.

You could be next!

As you read above, real people play and win every week.

So how can you win?

It's simple.

Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

The best part? Yes, it gets better.

It's free to participate.

The Week 5 contest is already live! Head to the FOX Super 6 tab on the FOX Sports website or FOX Sports app to play for this week's 10K prize.

If you want to learn more about the contest, here is an easy FAQ on all the steps and rules.

Here's to you winning some money this football season!

