FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season

What's better than watching football with your friends and family? Winning money at the same time!

You can get the best of both worlds every week with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 contest.

The game has been live since the beginning of this NFL season, and contestants have already won $140,000!

As we prepare for Week 14 to kick off, let's take a fun look back at Weeks 9-13 of the contest to highlight some of the questions and, of course, the big winners.

Falcons Fan Hits Big

Every week, real people win real money playing the contest.

Take Thario Dorsey, a Falcons fan from Atlanta who works in digital marketing. He won the contest in Week 9, and couldn't be more excited.

"I've been playing Super 6 since it started," Dorsey noted. "And for my strategy, I look at some weekly trends mixed with a little bit of my own knowledge of football."

Longtime Falcons fan Thario Dorsey won big in Week 9.

Dorsey said when he found out he won, he called his wife and said, "Guess what!?"

The winner — whose favorite players are Grady Jarrett, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson — said he plans on spending the money on Christmas presents.

Giants Fan Gets a Win

Dalton McGee, a die-hard Giants fan, is another big winner. Dalton lives in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and works as the manager of a sports bar near Lambeau Field.

Did his profession give him an edge when making picks?

Dalton McGee, left, lives in Green Bay but is a die-hard Giants fan.

"Working in a major sports bar has pushed me to really keep up-to-date on stats and all the games," McGee said. "I took that knowledge and applied it to what I thought would be the best options for me."

When it comes to McGee's winnings, he talked about how the money will have an impact on his life.

"I haven't totally decided what I am going to spend the money on. Definitely going to put a good chunk away for savings. Possibly splurge a little."

Easiest, hardest and perfection

Every week, the contest tries to challenge its participants with fun, knowledge-oriented questions. We dug into the data to highlight a couple of fun nuggets from Weeks 9-13.

One question on everyone's minds is: Do people ever get all of them right? The answer is YES! From Weeks 9 through 13, there were seven perfect entries.

What was the overall easiest question in that period?

The most correctly answered question came in Week 10: "What will be the outcome of this game? New York Giants (15 pts): Win, Tie or Lose by 15 points or fewer or Dallas Cowboys (15 pts): Win by 16 or more points"

Of the entries, 79% correctly picked the Cowboys.

Dallas won 49-17, so, yes, that was an easy one!

Conversely, the hardest question came in Week 11.

The most incorrectly answered question was: "Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest." The correct answer was Lions > Bears > Packers > Chargers

Only 0.68% of entries ordered them correctly.

Guess no one expected the Bears to outscore both the Packers and Chargers!

When it comes to America’s Game of the Week, contestants have been on fire with their answers.

Between Weeks 9 and 11, fans correctly answered Question No. 6 — predicting the outcome of America’s Game of the Week — better than 70% of the time.

But, this trend was broken during Thanksgiving, with only 23.72% selecting the Packers to win, tie, or lose by 7 points or fewer against the Lions.

While most contestants learned how tough it is to gauge NFC North battles, one participant almost nailed the game.

Our Thanksgiving winner, contestant Draw Commodores 441, not only had a perfect entry by answering all six questions correctly, but they also almost hit the tiebreaker question predicting the final score of the Packers-Lions game (GB 28 – DET 21 predicted vs. GB 29 – DET 22 actual).

You could be next!

As you saw with Thario and Dalton, real people play and win the contest every week. So , how can you be victorious?

It's simple.

Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

The best part? Yes, it gets better.

It's free!

So, what are you waiting for? The Week 14 contest is already live. Head to the FOX Super 6 tab on the FOX Sports website or app to play for this week's 10K prize. If you want to learn more about the contest, here is a simple FAQ with all the steps and rules.

Here's to you winning some free money this week!

