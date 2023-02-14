National Football League
Cardinals hiring Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
2 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Gannon, 40, who will be a first-time NFL head coach, has been Philadelphia's defensive coordinator under Nick Sirianni since 2021. Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Prior to joining Philadelphia, Gannon served on the same staff as Sirianni with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-20 as the team's defensive backs coach.

Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while general manager Steve Keim officially stepped down due to health-related matters after a 4-13 campaign. The Cardinals hired former Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots executive Monti Ossenfort to be their new general manager.

The NFC champion Eagles will now be tasked with replacing both coordinators, as OC Shane Steichen was named head coach of the Colts on Tuesday.

