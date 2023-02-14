Cardinals hiring Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach
The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
Gannon, 40, who will be a first-time NFL head coach, has been Philadelphia's defensive coordinator under Nick Sirianni since 2021. Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
Prior to joining Philadelphia, Gannon served on the same staff as Sirianni with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-20 as the team's defensive backs coach.
Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while general manager Steve Keim officially stepped down due to health-related matters after a 4-13 campaign. The Cardinals hired former Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots executive Monti Ossenfort to be their new general manager.
The NFC champion Eagles will now be tasked with replacing both coordinators, as OC Shane Steichen was named head coach of the Colts on Tuesday.
Super Bowl coverage:
- Patrick Mahomes' superhuman effort rallies Chiefs to Super Bowl title
- Tearful Travis Kelce after winning Super Bowl: ‘I feel a whole lot for my brother'
- Super Bowl takeaways: Three reasons Chiefs rallied to beat Eagles
- Super Bowl 2023: Best commercials
- Viral moments from the 2023 Super Bowl
- Rihanna's halftime show with her ‘special guest’ was perfect
- Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Post-Super Bowl NFL mock draft: Bryce Young slips out of top five
- Early NFL power rankings: Chiefs lead the way; surprises in top 10
- 2023 NBA trade grades: How did Suns, Nets do in Kevin Durant deal?
- With Texas and Oklahoma on the way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him