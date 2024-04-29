National Football League Travis Kelce reportedly becomes NFL’s highest-paid TE in new Chiefs deal Updated Apr. 29, 2024 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There's no Tortured Tight Ends Department in Kansas City, as Travis Kelce is going to remain with the team that drafted him for much longer than a fortnight.

Fresh off his third Super Bowl title (and second in as many years) with the team, the nine-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a two-year extension with the Chiefs, NFL Media first reported.

The new contract is worth up to $34.25 million, including $17 million fully guaranteed in 2024 and most of the 2025 money guranteed if Kelce is still on the Chiefs' roster as of March 2025, per ESPN. It reportedly makes Kelce the highest-paid tight end in both total money and per-year salary.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the news on social media, saying his prophecy about Kelce staying with the Chiefs for the forseeable future came true.

Kelce struggled at times throughout the 2023 season, snapping a streak during which he had been named a first- or second-team All-Pro in seven straight seasons. Kelce ended the season, however, making 32 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns over four postseason games, helping the Chiefs win another Lombardi Trophy.

This offseason, Kelce and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, have been seen hanging out together publicly several times, displaying their special alchemy most recently at Mahomes' charity gala in Las Vegas last weekend.

As Kelce signs on for two more NFL seasons, his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, retired from the league and will reportedly join ESPN as a "Monday Night Football" pregame analyst.

The Chiefs will open the 2024 NFL season on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Kelce & Co. are the early favorites to win the AFC West (-230) and the AFC title (+370). They have the second-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LIX (+550).

Kansas City's Over/Under win total is set at 11.5.

