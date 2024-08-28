National Football League 2024 NFL Predictions: Who will be crowned the kings of the AFC and NFC North? Updated Aug. 28, 2024 7:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the third day of NFL Predictions Week, we are taking things to the AFC and NFC North!

"First Things First" co-hosts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard are continuing their prediction reveals ahead of kickoff with rankings for all 32 NFL teams by divisions.

To start the week, the FOX Sports personalities shared their early predictions for the AFC and NFC East and West, including which ones will earn a playoff berth.

Check out the full list below, along with each of their takes, on which teams will prevail and which ones might fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

Bengals bounce back as AFC North champions in Nick Wright's predictions

NFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

Nick Wright predicts the Bears to win the NFC North this season

AFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

Baltimore Ravens (Playoffs) Cincinnati Bengals (Playoffs) Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns

Ravens repeat as AFC North champs in Chris Broussard's predictions

NFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

Detroit Lions (Playoffs) Green Bay Packers (Playoffs) Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings

Lions, Packers reach playoffs in Chris Broussard's NFC North predictions

Here are the other division predictions from "First Things First" hosts:

AFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

Chiefs win division, Chargers fight for playoffs in Nick's AFC West predictions

NFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

Rams dethrone 49ers for NFC West crown in Nick Wright's predictions

AFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

Kansas City Chiefs (Playoffs) Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders

Chiefs and Chargers finish on top in Chris Broussard's AFC West predictions

NFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs) Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs) Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals

49ers, Rams battle for division crown in Chris Broussard's NFC West predictions

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

Bills sit on top, Jets miss playoffs in Nick Wright's AFC East predictions

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

Cowboys win NFC East, Nick Sirianni ends up fired in Nick Wright's predictions

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

New York Jets (Playoffs) Buffalo Bills (Playoffs) Miami Dolphins (Playoffs) New England Patriots

Chris Broussard predicts all AFC East teams minus Patriots to make playoffs

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

Philadelphia Eagles (Playoffs) Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs) Washington Commanders New York Giants

Cowboys, Eagles battle for NFC East crown in Chris Broussard's predictions

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share