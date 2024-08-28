National Football League
2024 NFL Predictions: Who will be crowned the kings of the AFC and NFC North?
National Football League

2024 NFL Predictions: Who will be crowned the kings of the AFC and NFC North?

Updated Aug. 28, 2024 7:39 p.m. ET

For the third day of NFL Predictions Week, we are taking things to the AFC and NFC North!

"First Things First" co-hosts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard are continuing their prediction reveals ahead of kickoff with rankings for all 32 NFL teams by divisions. 

To start the week, the FOX Sports personalities shared their early predictions for the AFC and NFC East and West, including which ones will earn a playoff berth.

Check out the full list below, along with each of their takes, on which teams will prevail and which ones might fail. 

AFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Cincinnati Bengals (Playoffs)
  2. Baltimore Ravens (Playoffs)
  3. Cleveland Browns
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Chicago Bears (Playoffs)
  2. Detroit Lions (Playoffs)
  3. Green Bay Packers
  4. Minnesota Vikings

AFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. Baltimore Ravens (Playoffs)
  2. Cincinnati Bengals (Playoffs)
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers
  4. Cleveland Browns

NFC NORTH PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. Detroit Lions (Playoffs)
  2. Green Bay Packers (Playoffs)
  3. Chicago Bears
  4. Minnesota Vikings

Here are the other division predictions from "First Things First" hosts:

AFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (Playoffs)
  2. Los Angeles Chargers (Playoffs)
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Las Vegas Raiders

NFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs)
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Arizona Cardinals

AFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (Playoffs)
  2. Los Angeles Chargers
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Las Vegas Raiders

NFC WEST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. San Francisco 49ers (Playoffs)
  2. Los Angeles Rams (Playoffs)
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Arizona Cardinals

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs)
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. New York Jets
  4. New England Patriots

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. Philadelphia Eagles
  4. New York Giants

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. New York Jets (Playoffs)
  2. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs)
  3. Miami Dolphins (Playoffs)
  4. New England Patriots

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (Playoffs)
  2. Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs)
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. New York Giants

