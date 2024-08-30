National Football League 10 For The Win — Super Bowl futures ranked from 10-1 Published Aug. 30, 2024 9:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's finally time for football, folks.

Last NFL season, I gave you 10 teams that could realistically win it all, ranked from 10 to 1.

And I'm doing it again for you this year.

You will see the usual big dogs on the list, but I also wanted to mix in at least one longer shot that has a chance to make a run if things break right for them.

Let's dive into the fun.

No. 10 — Green Bay Packers +1800

As magical as Green Bay’s ride was in the second half of last season, one of the most instrumental offensive figures in that run — Aaron Jones — is gone.

No. 9 — Baltimore Ravens +1000

After losing three starters on the offensive line and one of the best young defensive coordinators in the sport, they’re way down the list, despite hosting the AFC title game last year.

No. 8 — San Francisco 49ers +600

The history of Super Bowl losers isn’t pretty. Even if you put aside that trend, questions abound. What’s up with Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk? When will the defense be healthy? How will Brock Purdy respond while playing for a $50 million-a-year contract? The schedule is brutal from a rest perspective, but if they can get to the playoffs, you’ve got to trust Kyle Shanahan to have them in the mix.

No. 7 — Atlanta Falcons +3000

I’ve got questions about Kirk Cousins as a quarterback and also coming off an Achilles. But by several metrics, the Falcons have the easiest schedule in the NFL. Yes, they have a new coach and first-time coordinator and there are the aforementioned questions regarding Cousins. However, as long as they don’t have to go into poor weather in January, a deep playoff run is possible.

No. 6 — New York Jets +1900

Rarely do teams go from missing the playoffs to winning the Super Bowl, but it seems like things are lining up for the Jets: bottom-five schedule, rebuilt offensive line, healthy Aaron Rodgers, elite defense. If not this year, then when?

No. 5 — Cincinnati Bengals +1300

The fact that Jake Browning stepped in for injured Joe Burrow and kept Cincinnati in the playoff hunt has me optimistic about the Bengals. They’ll win the division, thanks to a last-place schedule. And Burrow is one of two QBs to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs. So yeah, they’ve got a chance.

No. 4 — Houston Texans +1600

Jerry Jones kept saying the Cowboys were "all-in" this past offseason. In reality, another team from Texas actually went all-in spending-wise. Houston has a loaded roster, and as long as the Texans survive a sophomore slump from C.J. Stroud, they could very well get to the Super Bowl.

No. 3 — Kansas City Chiefs +500

They’re not winning a third straight Super Bowl. They won’t. But in the event you like this, consider waiting until Week 3 in case they open 0-2. Wait to see if they stumble against the Ravens or Bengals before heading on the road for two games.

No. 2 — Detroit Lions +1200

They’re favored in 13 games, and their first 10 are played in domes. They should be the last undefeated team. If the young secondary holds up, I’ll feel good about this.

No. 1 — Philadelphia Eagles +1400

Very curious how the defense is tweaked with a new coordinator and perhaps four new starters. Ditto for the offense under the leadership of Kellen Moore. You’re betting the schedule here, and the home field advantage in the NFC.

