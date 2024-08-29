National Football League
49ers reportedly extending star WR Brandon Aiyuk with four-year, $120 million deal
49ers reportedly extending star WR Brandon Aiyuk with four-year, $120 million deal

Updated Aug. 29, 2024 6:54 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers are keeping Brandon Aiyuk.

The star wide receiver has agreed to a front-loaded 4-year contract extension worth up to $120 million to stay in the Bay Area. NFL Media was first to report the news.

The extension comes after a monthslong standoff between Aiyuk and the team over a new deal, which included a trade request just before training camp and reports that the framework of a trade sending Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers had been finalized.

The 26-year-old Aiyuk has been a major factor in the 49ers' loaded offense through his four NFL seasons thus far. He finished last season with a career-best 1,342 receiving yards along with seven receiving touchdowns and was named second team All-Pro.

The former Arizona State product was selected by the 49ers with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and became the team's top pass-catcher, especially once fellow star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was moved to more of a hybrid role in 2021.

Aiyuk has recorded 269 receptions for 3,931 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns in his NFL career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk
