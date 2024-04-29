National Football League
Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly reuniting after agreeing to deal
National Football League

Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly reuniting after agreeing to deal

Updated Apr. 29, 2024 8:46 a.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys are reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott after agreeing to terms on a contract with the former two-time rushing champion, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

Elliott returns to the Cowboys a year after they let him go in a cost-cutting move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

The Cowboys acknowledged during the draft last weekend that they had recently met with Elliott and his representatives.

Dallas didn't draft a running back after moving from its starter each of the past two seasons, and owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he thought Elliott was still a starting-caliber back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott, who will turn 29 just as the Cowboys report for training camp in California in July, spent last season as the backup to Rhamondre Stevenson in New England but started the last five games when Stephenson was injured.

Elliott won rushing titles in two of his first three seasons with the Cowboys and is the third-leading rusher in franchise history with 8,262 yards. He trails two Pro Football Hall of Famers — all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Tony Pollard replaced Elliott last season but didn't have an impact to match his $10.1 million salary playing on the franchise tag. Pollard signed with Tennessee in free agency.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft grades: Analyzing all 32 teams' classes; Who gets top marks?

2024 NFL Draft grades: Analyzing all 32 teams' classes; Who gets top marks?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes