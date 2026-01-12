5 Takeaways from NFL Wild Card Weekend: How the 49ers Took Down the Eagles

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has lived up to its billing, highlighted by close games, comebacks and upsets. All but one game so far has been decided by four points or fewer, with late lead changes and plenty of drama. The defending champs are out and the remaining veteran playoff teams are struggling to hold off the upstarts.

Heading into the Texans-Steelers matchup on Monday night, here are my 5 takeaways from the weekend.

1. The Rams win an ugly one

Actually, there is no such thing as an ugly playoff win, but the Rams advanced to the divisional round without bringing their A-game to Super Wild Card Weekend. Despite jumping out to an early 14-point lead, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford & Co. allowed the Panthers to creep back into the game due to a series of inexcusable miscues and blunders.

From Sean McVay’s decision to bypass a field goal that would’ve pushed the lead to 20-7 in the second quarter to Stafford’s off-target interception that flipped the game’s momentum to an egregious special teams error that resulted in a blocked punt that gift-wrapped a go-ahead score with less than three minutes remaining, the Rams nearly lost their playoff opener to a 10-point underdog. These were self-inflicted mistakes that good teams rarely make.

Although Stafford’s MVP-caliber heroics saved the day, the Rams must clean up their mess to have any chance of advancing beyond the next round.

Matthew Stafford and Rams coach Sean McVay were fortunate to leave Carolina with a win. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

2. Caleb Williams dazzles in the clutch

The NFL’s penchant for one-score games makes it imperative for elite quarterbacks to possess the confidence, composure and skills to dominate in the fourth quarter. With seven game-winning drives this season, Williams is inching closer to five-star status with his late-game heroics.

Against the Packers in the wild-card game, the second-year pro completed 24 of 48 passes for 361 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was at his best in the fourth quarter, directing four scoring drives, including the six-play, 66-yard game-winning drive with 1:43 left. Williams showed off his complete arsenal with a mix of fade-away dimes and off-schedule darts that whizzed past defenders. His fourth-and-8 pass to receiver Rome Odunze showcased his improvisational skills and arm magic.

Additionally, the former No. 1 overall pick displayed pinpoint ball placement and pocket precision on his touchdown passes to Olamide Zaccheaus and DJ Moore, and on his two-point conversion toss to tight end Colston Loveland in the front corner of the end zone. With Williams beginning to balance disciplined playmaking with occasional improvisational work, he is on the verge of becoming one of the league’s best closers.

3. Sean McDermott and Josh Allen find a way

The pressure has been mounting on the Bills’ head coach and franchise quarterback to make a deep postseason run that culminates in a Super Bowl appearance. Although a win on Super Wild Card Weekend does not guarantee a spot in Super Bowl LX, the growth displayed by McDermott and Allen suggests the duo could find their way to Santa Clara despite leading an imperfect squad.

McDermott deserves credit for his game management approach, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. He baffled Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence early with his creative pre-snap disguises and soft zone coverage, then used more man coverage in the second half to force tighter-window throws. Additionally, the Bills’ decision to populate the middle of the field with more defenders took away the in-breaking routes that sparked Jacksonville's offensive success down the stretch of the regular season.

Allen deserves a standing ovation for his disciplined approach from the pocket. The reigning MVP repeatedly opted for underneath throws instead of forcing the ball down the field against umbrella coverage. In addition, Allen effectively countered the Jaguars’ blitz tactics with quick-rhythm throws or impromptu scrambles to avoid negative plays, while keeping the offense on schedule.

With Allen also displaying toughness and courage running the ball between the tackles in key situations, Buffalo's franchise quarterback provided the heroics needed to help his team sneak past a competitive squad on the road.

Rather than take shots down the field, a more disciplined Josh Allen did whatever it took to get the Bills past the Jaguars in the wild-card round. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

4. Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh win the whiteboard battle

The 49ers’ improbable run to the divisional round amid a host of injuries is the result of the masterful work of head coach Shanahan and defensive coordinator Saleh. The duo’s coaching brilliance was on full display against the defending-champion Eagles in a matchup that few expected the visitors to win.

Despite losing his No. 1 option in the passing game — tight end George Kittle tore his Achilles in the second quarter — Shanahan crafted various play designs that enabled the 49ers to amass 286 passing yards, with six different receivers registering receptions. The combination of creative pre-snap shifts and motions and cleverly designed route combinations enabled veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson to post his first 100-yard game of the season, while Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk anchored the passing game.

Brock Purdy's quick-rhythm underneath throws to the running backs enabled the 49ers to exploit favorable matchups against Philadelphia's linebackers.

Additionally, the tricky utilization of a reverse pass put Eagles safety Reed Blankenship in a bind that resulted in a go-ahead score to McCaffrey. With Shanahan following with a brilliantly designed angle route to CMC from an unlikely alignment, the offensive wizard dug deep into his bag to keep the Eagles on their heels.

Salah deserves credit for inserting veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks into the lineup in a marquee game. The former All-Pro made his mark with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pivotal pass breakup to end the game. The insertion of the veteran and San Francisco's disciplined defensive tactics, committed to taking away "explosives," challenged the Eagles’ scattershot offense to execute at a high level. Given their struggles sustaining drives, the bend-but-don’t-break strategy enabled the 49ers to stay within reach until the offense could muster a drive that resulted in points.

With the offensive and defensive architects connected and committed to playing complementary football, the 49ers walked away with an improbable win against the defending champs.

5. Justin Herbert and the Chargers wilt under pressure

Jim Harbaugh can lavish praise on his franchise quarterback, but the football world will not regard Justin Herbert as elite until he performs at a high level in the postseason. After faltering against the Patriots in a 16-3 loss in the wild-card game, the outside noise will grow louder about Herbert's shortcomings on the biggest stage.

While the loss is not completely on Herbert, his stat line — 19-of-31 for 159 yards, six sacks for minus-39 yards — and film show a quarterback overwhelmed by a defense that was not regarded as a high-pressure unit. The two-time Pro Bowler did not have an answer for the constant twists, stunts and five-man pressures thrown at him by New England, and his hesitation led to a handful of avoidable sacks that crushed any offensive momentum.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked six times and threw for just 159 yards in the Chargers' 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

To be fair, the Chargers’ offensive line deserves plenty of blame for its failures, but franchise quarterbacks are expected to bail out struggling front lines with quicker throws or pass-protection checks that neutralize some of the pressure tactics. With Herbert (and offensive coordinator Greg Roman) having few answers for the constant pressure, the offense laid an egg in another one-and-done performance from the Powder Blues.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .