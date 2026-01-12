National Football League
How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans AFC Wild Card: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Updated Jan. 12, 2026 9:20 a.m. ET

A playoff showdown features the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) against the Houston Texans (12-5) in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 12 at Acrisure Stadium, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Texans rank 18th in total offense this season (327.0 yards per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 327.0 yards allowed per game. The Steelers are putting up 23.4 points per game on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 22.8 points per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on TV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans

  • When: Monday, January 12, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Texans vs. Steelers: Head-to-Head

  • Pittsburgh has an even 1-1 record against Houston in the past two matchups.
  • Pittsburgh has tallied 40 points in the last two matchups while only giving up 36 to Houston

Texans' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at RamsL 14-9CBS
9/15/2025BuccaneersL 20-19ABC/ESPN
9/21/2025at JaguarsL 17-10CBS
9/28/2025TitansW 26-0CBS
10/5/2025at RavensW 44-10CBS
10/20/2025at SeahawksL 27-19ESPN
10/26/202549ersW 26-15FOX
11/2/2025BroncosL 18-15FOX
11/9/2025JaguarsW 36-29CBS
11/16/2025at TitansW 16-13FOX
11/20/2025BillsW 23-19Amazon Prime Video
11/30/2025at ColtsW 20-16CBS
12/7/2025at ChiefsW 20-10NBC/Peacock
12/14/2025CardinalsW 40-20FOX
12/21/2025RaidersW 23-21CBS
12/27/2025at ChargersW 20-16NFL Network
1/4/2026ColtsW 38-30CBS
1/12/2026at Steelers-ABC/ESPN

Texans Stats & Insights

  • Houston is compiling 218.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. The defense ranks sixth, allowing 183.5 passing yards per contest.
  • The Texans have the 22nd-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (108.9 per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 93.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • Houston has the second-best turnover margin in the league at +17, forcing 29 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (second in NFL).

Texans Key Players

  • In addition to his 3,041 passing yards and 64.5% completion percentage this season, C.J. Stroud has tallied 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
  • In 15 games in 2025, Nico Collins has been targeted 120 times for 71 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Woody Marks has run for 703 yards (43.9 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns for the Texans in 2025.

Steelers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at JetsW 34-32CBS
9/14/2025SeahawksL 31-17FOX
9/21/2025at PatriotsW 21-14CBS
9/28/2025vs. VikingsW 24-21NFL Network
10/12/2025BrownsW 23-9CBS
10/16/2025at BengalsL 33-31Amazon Prime Video
10/26/2025PackersL 35-25NBC/Peacock
11/2/2025ColtsW 27-20CBS
11/9/2025at ChargersL 25-10NBC/Peacock
11/16/2025BengalsW 34-12CBS
11/23/2025at BearsL 31-28CBS
11/30/2025BillsL 26-7CBS
12/7/2025at RavensW 27-22CBS
12/15/2025DolphinsW 28-15ESPN
12/21/2025at LionsW 29-24CBS
12/28/2025at BrownsL 13-6CBS
1/4/2026RavensW 26-24NBC/Peacock
1/12/2026Texans-ABC/ESPN

Steelers Stats & Insights

  • Pittsburgh's defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, allowing 243.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks 22nd with 202.4 passing yards per contest.
  • With 103.3 rushing yards per game on offense, the Steelers rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively they rank 13th, surrendering 113.1 rushing yards per game.
  • Pittsburgh has accumulated 27 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over 15 times, leading to a +12 turnover margin, which ranks fourth-best in the NFL.

Steelers Key Players

  • Aaron Rodgers has 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 16 games, completing 65.7% of his throws for 3,322 yards (207.6 per game).
  • Jaylen Warren has rushed for 958 yards (59.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
  • In 17 games, Kenneth Gainwell has run for 537 yards (31.6 per game) and five TDs.

