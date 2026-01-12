How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans AFC Wild Card: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
A playoff showdown features the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) against the Houston Texans (12-5) in the AFC Wild Card round on Jan. 12 at Acrisure Stadium, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Texans rank 18th in total offense this season (327.0 yards per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 327.0 yards allowed per game. The Steelers are putting up 23.4 points per game on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 22.8 points per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.
We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on TV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans
- When: Monday, January 12, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
- Live Box Score: Fox Sports
Texans vs. Steelers: Head-to-Head
- Pittsburgh has an even 1-1 record against Houston in the past two matchups.
- Pittsburgh has tallied 40 points in the last two matchups while only giving up 36 to Houston
Texans' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Rams
|L 14-9
|CBS
|9/15/2025
|Buccaneers
|L 20-19
|ABC/ESPN
|9/21/2025
|at Jaguars
|L 17-10
|CBS
|9/28/2025
|Titans
|W 26-0
|CBS
|10/5/2025
|at Ravens
|W 44-10
|CBS
|10/20/2025
|at Seahawks
|L 27-19
|ESPN
|10/26/2025
|49ers
|W 26-15
|FOX
|11/2/2025
|Broncos
|L 18-15
|FOX
|11/9/2025
|Jaguars
|W 36-29
|CBS
|11/16/2025
|at Titans
|W 16-13
|FOX
|11/20/2025
|Bills
|W 23-19
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/30/2025
|at Colts
|W 20-16
|CBS
|12/7/2025
|at Chiefs
|W 20-10
|NBC/Peacock
|12/14/2025
|Cardinals
|W 40-20
|FOX
|12/21/2025
|Raiders
|W 23-21
|CBS
|12/27/2025
|at Chargers
|W 20-16
|NFL Network
|1/4/2026
|Colts
|W 38-30
|CBS
|1/12/2026
|at Steelers
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Texans Stats & Insights
- Houston is compiling 218.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. The defense ranks sixth, allowing 183.5 passing yards per contest.
- The Texans have the 22nd-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (108.9 per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 93.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
- Houston has the second-best turnover margin in the league at +17, forcing 29 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (second in NFL).
Texans Key Players
- In addition to his 3,041 passing yards and 64.5% completion percentage this season, C.J. Stroud has tallied 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
- In 15 games in 2025, Nico Collins has been targeted 120 times for 71 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.
- Woody Marks has run for 703 yards (43.9 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns for the Texans in 2025.
Steelers' 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2025
|at Jets
|W 34-32
|CBS
|9/14/2025
|Seahawks
|L 31-17
|FOX
|9/21/2025
|at Patriots
|W 21-14
|CBS
|9/28/2025
|vs. Vikings
|W 24-21
|NFL Network
|10/12/2025
|Browns
|W 23-9
|CBS
|10/16/2025
|at Bengals
|L 33-31
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/26/2025
|Packers
|L 35-25
|NBC/Peacock
|11/2/2025
|Colts
|W 27-20
|CBS
|11/9/2025
|at Chargers
|L 25-10
|NBC/Peacock
|11/16/2025
|Bengals
|W 34-12
|CBS
|11/23/2025
|at Bears
|L 31-28
|CBS
|11/30/2025
|Bills
|L 26-7
|CBS
|12/7/2025
|at Ravens
|W 27-22
|CBS
|12/15/2025
|Dolphins
|W 28-15
|ESPN
|12/21/2025
|at Lions
|W 29-24
|CBS
|12/28/2025
|at Browns
|L 13-6
|CBS
|1/4/2026
|Ravens
|W 26-24
|NBC/Peacock
|1/12/2026
|Texans
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Steelers Stats & Insights
- Pittsburgh's defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, allowing 243.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks 22nd with 202.4 passing yards per contest.
- With 103.3 rushing yards per game on offense, the Steelers rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively they rank 13th, surrendering 113.1 rushing yards per game.
- Pittsburgh has accumulated 27 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over 15 times, leading to a +12 turnover margin, which ranks fourth-best in the NFL.
Steelers Key Players
- Aaron Rodgers has 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 16 games, completing 65.7% of his throws for 3,322 yards (207.6 per game).
- Jaylen Warren has rushed for 958 yards (59.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 17 games, Kenneth Gainwell has run for 537 yards (31.6 per game) and five TDs.
FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.
-
-
