National Football League Tom Brady to be roasted by former teammates, comedians in upcoming Netflix special Published Apr. 29, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET

Prepare to be roasted, Tom Brady.

The GOAT is set to star in an upcoming Netflix special that will premier live on May 5. But this won't be the usual starring role Brady is accustomed to.

Brady, who's used to receiving deep praise and adulation from his peers, will transform into the butt of several jokes and jabs from his former teammates. That group includes Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, his former backup QB Drew Bledsoe, and his future FOX Sports teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski (Brady is set to join the network for the 2024 season). The title of the program: "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady."

The special, abbreviated as "GROAT," will be hosted by Kevin Hart and will feature fellow comedian Jeff Ross. It goes live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. And for those wondering if his former coach Bill Belichick will be part of the festivities, that answer is yes. Ben Affleck is listed as probable for the outing, per NFL Network.

