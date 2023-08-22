Jets 53-man roster projection: Is this really a Super Bowl-caliber squad?
The New York Jets have already played three preseason games, one more than 30 other teams in the NFL. It's likely general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh have a pretty clear picture of how they want their 53-man roster to look when the team trims in on Aug. 29.
The Jets are building a Super Bowl contender around quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They've gone so far as to sign running back Dalvin Cook, a last-minute add before the season. The squad is stocked with talent, and New York seems ready to take on a competitive division, with an eye on knocking off the incumbent champions, the Buffalo Bills.
Let's try to project which personnel the Jets will have on their roster as they enter Week 1.
Quarterbacks (2)
Aaron Rodgers
Zach Wilson
Wilson has shown plenty of promise between training camp and practice. He should be a competent backup to Rodgers. And it's not like the Jets have much in the way of competition. Tim Boyle seems to have flopped in the backup quarterback competition. It might be smart for the Jets to bring in another player at the position, particularly if they get trade interest around Wilson.
Cut: Tim Boyle
Running Backs (5)
Breece Hall
Dalvin Cook
Israel Abanikanda
Zonovan Knight
FB Nick Bawden
Trade: Michael Carter
The clearcut starters are Hall and Cook, both of whom are nursing injuries but remain in the mix to be ready for Week 1. Hall is returning from an ACL tear. Cook (shoulder) will absolutely be ready for Week 1, per a source close to the situation. Abanikanda, a fifth-round rookie, has played extremely well in the preseason. Knight had his bright spots in 2022. That's what frees up New York to move on from Carter.
Carter is an excellent all-around running back, who can play a feature role in an offense. New York's only problem might be figuring out who will want him. I'm thinking of Indianapolis if the Colts actually trade Jonathan Taylor.
Cut: Travis Dye
Wide Receivers (6)
Garrett Wilson
Allen Lazard
Corey Davis
Mecole Hardman
Randall Cobb
Jason Brownlee
There's a nice mix of Rodgers' guys (Lazard, Cobb) and Douglas' guys (Wilson, Davis, Hardman). In his second season, Wilson needs to be a truly elite receiver — a bona fide WR1. It's a big step and one that basically everyone has assumed he can make, given his production last year and tremendous game film. Behind Wilson, Lazard and Davis will play supporting roles.
Receivers Malik Taylor and Xavier Gipson are fighting for the WR6 spot against Brownlee. Of course, the Jets could carry just five wideouts and make this battle nonexistent. But something tells me they will make space for Brownlee, who finished the preseason game against the Buccaneers with a team-high in both receptions (four) and receiving yards (50).
Cut: Malik Taylor, Charles Irvin, Jerome Kapp, Alex Erickson, T.J. Luther, Xavier Gipson
Tight Ends (3)
Tyler Conklin
C.J. Uzomah
Jeremy Ruckert
Conklin and Uzomah offer a wide set of skills, from catching to blocking to special teams. The problem? Neither is really a TE1. Neither player demands much in the way of game planning from an opposing defensive coordinator, which isn't what the Jets wanted when they signed both to substantial deals last offseason.
The one compelling youngster is tight end Zack Kuntz, who doesn't seem to be on pace to make the roster. The Jets drafted him in the seventh round and while he is an elite athlete, he has yet to prove himself as anything other than a developmental project. They'll likely sneak him onto the practice squad for the year.
Cut: Zack Kuntz, Kenny Yeboah, E.J. Jenkins
Offensive linemen (10)
Duane Brown
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Connor McGovern
Laken Tomlinson
Mekhi Becton
Joe Tippmann
Wes Schweitzer
Max Mitchell
Carter Warren
Billy Turner
This would be a hefty number of offensive linemen to carry. Most teams keep eight or nine. But given the dissatisfactory way that the competitions are panning out, particularly at tackle, the Jets might just elect to keep a deep group. Becton and Brown are coming back from injuries. It doesn't help that Warren, a fourth-round tackle, looks like he'll need a year to develop.
It's sort of a strange puzzle for the Jets to figure out. One thing is for sure: It would be a lot simpler if they could expect Becton to play a full game and remain healthy. But right now, they're keeping him on a strict snap count. That keeps everything complicated.
Cut: Greg Senat, Grant Hermanns, Adam Pankey, Trystan Colon, Brent Laing, Eric Smith, Chris Glaser
Defensive Tackles (4)
Quinnen Williams
Al Woods
Quinton Jefferson
Solomon Thomas
New York has a really deep group of defensive tackles and interior players. It starts with Williams, whom the Jets just signed to a contract extension. The other three are locks to make the team. And that's a bummer for Bruce Hector and Jalyn Holmes, who have both produced superb preseason performances.
Cut: Bruce Hector, Marquiss Spencer, Tanzel Smart, Jalyn Holmes
Defensive ends (6)
Carl Lawson
John Franklin-Myers
Jermaine Johnson
Bryce Huff
Will McDonald
Micheal Clemons
The talent and depth here are absurd. They are all starting-caliber players — even Clemons, whom the team drafted and developed out of the fourth round last year. Lawson and Franklin-Myers are proven veterans. Johnson, Huff and McDonald have been really impressive this preseason and offseason. The team will have to put Deslin Alexandre, yet another young prospect, on the practice squad.
Cut: Deslin Alexandre, Pita Taumoepenu
Linebackers (4)
C.J. Mosley
Quincy Williams
Jamien Sherwood
Zaire Barnes
The Jets don't typically go heavy at this position, so these four have will have to do. The team will start Mosley, Williams and Sherwood. Sherwood and Barnes are likely to have big roles on special teams. The one name worth keeping on the radar is Chazz Surratt, a player Saleh seems to really like. Can Surratt sneak onto the roster?
Cut: Nick Vigil, Sam Eguavoen, Chazz Surratt, Caleb Johnson, Claudin Cherelus
Cornerbacks (5)
Sauce Gardner
DJ Reed
Michael Carter II
Bryce Hall
Justin Hardee
The Jets will make room for Brandin Echols when he returns from suspension because, while the top three are extremely impressive, the depth options aren't incredible. It falls off quickly. Hall has been inconsistent and Hardee is a special-teams standout. It'll be interesting to see what kind of talent New York can stock on the practice squad.
Suspended: Brandin Echols
Cut: Craig James, Jimmy Moreland, Derrick Langford, Nehemiah Shelton
Safeties (5)
Jordan Whitehead
Tony Adams
Adrian Amos
Ashtyn Davis
Dane Cruikshank
Whitehead, Adams and Amos will all likely see playing time. Davis is a special-teams standout.
The fifth safety spot is an open competition, with Cruikshank trying to ward off Trey Dean and Jarrick Bernard-Converse. The question is whether the Jets want a reliable veteran in Cruikshank or a developmental prospect in Bernard-Converse or Dean.
Cut: Trey Dean, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Marquis Waters
Specialists (3)
K Greg Zuerlein
P Thomas Morstead
LS Thomas Hennessy
The Jets did not bring in any competition for their starters. This unit is a no-brainer.
Cut: N/A
