National Football League
Jets 53-man roster projection: Is this really a Super Bowl-caliber squad?
National Football League

Jets 53-man roster projection: Is this really a Super Bowl-caliber squad?

Published Aug. 22, 2023 3:45 p.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
AFC East Reporter

The New York Jets have already played three preseason games, one more than 30 other teams in the NFL. It's likely general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh have a pretty clear picture of how they want their 53-man roster to look when the team trims in on Aug. 29.

The Jets are building a Super Bowl contender around quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They've gone so far as to sign running back Dalvin Cook, a last-minute add before the season. The squad is stocked with talent, and New York seems ready to take on a competitive division, with an eye on knocking off the incumbent champions, the Buffalo Bills.

Let's try to project which personnel the Jets will have on their roster as they enter Week 1.

Quarterbacks (2)
Aaron Rodgers 
Zach Wilson

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson has shown plenty of promise between training camp and practice. He should be a competent backup to Rodgers. And it's not like the Jets have much in the way of competition. Tim Boyle seems to have flopped in the backup quarterback competition. It might be smart for the Jets to bring in another player at the position, particularly if they get trade interest around Wilson.

Cut: Tim Boyle

Running Backs (5)
Breece Hall 
Dalvin Cook 
Israel Abanikanda 
Zonovan Knight
FB Nick Bawden

Trade: Michael Carter

The clearcut starters are Hall and Cook, both of whom are nursing injuries but remain in the mix to be ready for Week 1. Hall is returning from an ACL tear. Cook (shoulder) will absolutely be ready for Week 1, per a source close to the situation. Abanikanda, a fifth-round rookie, has played extremely well in the preseason. Knight had his bright spots in 2022. That's what frees up New York to move on from Carter. 

Carter is an excellent all-around running back, who can play a feature role in an offense. New York's only problem might be figuring out who will want him. I'm thinking of Indianapolis if the Colts actually trade Jonathan Taylor.

Cut: Travis Dye

Do Jets have all the right pieces to put AFC on notice?

Do Jets have all the right pieces to put AFC on notice?

Wide Receivers (6)
Garrett Wilson 
Allen Lazard 
Corey Davis 
Mecole Hardman 
Randall Cobb 
Jason Brownlee

There's a nice mix of Rodgers' guys (Lazard, Cobb) and Douglas' guys (Wilson, Davis, Hardman). In his second season, Wilson needs to be a truly elite receiver — a bona fide WR1. It's a big step and one that basically everyone has assumed he can make, given his production last year and tremendous game film. Behind Wilson, Lazard and Davis will play supporting roles.

Receivers Malik Taylor and Xavier Gipson are fighting for the WR6 spot against Brownlee. Of course, the Jets could carry just five wideouts and make this battle nonexistent. But something tells me they will make space for Brownlee, who finished the preseason game against the Buccaneers with a team-high in both receptions (four) and receiving yards (50).

Cut: Malik Taylor, Charles Irvin, Jerome Kapp, Alex Erickson, T.J. Luther, Xavier Gipson

Tight Ends (3)
Tyler Conklin 
C.J. Uzomah 
Jeremy Ruckert

Conklin and Uzomah offer a wide set of skills, from catching to blocking to special teams. The problem? Neither is really a TE1. Neither player demands much in the way of game planning from an opposing defensive coordinator, which isn't what the Jets wanted when they signed both to substantial deals last offseason.

The one compelling youngster is tight end Zack Kuntz, who doesn't seem to be on pace to make the roster. The Jets drafted him in the seventh round and while he is an elite athlete, he has yet to prove himself as anything other than a developmental project. They'll likely sneak him onto the practice squad for the year.

Cut: Zack Kuntz, Kenny Yeboah, E.J. Jenkins

Offensive linemen (10)
Duane Brown 
Alijah Vera-Tucker 
Connor McGovern 
Laken Tomlinson 
Mekhi Becton 
Joe Tippmann 
Wes Schweitzer 
Max Mitchell 
Carter Warren 
Billy Turner

This would be a hefty number of offensive linemen to carry. Most teams keep eight or nine. But given the dissatisfactory way that the competitions are panning out, particularly at tackle, the Jets might just elect to keep a deep group. Becton and Brown are coming back from injuries. It doesn't help that Warren, a fourth-round tackle, looks like he'll need a year to develop. 

It's sort of a strange puzzle for the Jets to figure out. One thing is for sure: It would be a lot simpler if they could expect Becton to play a full game and remain healthy. But right now, they're keeping him on a strict snap count. That keeps everything complicated.

Cut: Greg Senat, Grant Hermanns, Adam Pankey, Trystan Colon, Brent Laing, Eric Smith, Chris Glaser

Aaron Rodgers challenges Jets O-Line: "There's jobs up for grabs"

Aaron Rodgers challenges Jets O-Line: "There's jobs up for grabs"

Defensive Tackles (4)
Quinnen Williams 
Al Woods 
Quinton Jefferson 
Solomon Thomas

New York has a really deep group of defensive tackles and interior players. It starts with Williams, whom the Jets just signed to a contract extension. The other three are locks to make the team. And that's a bummer for Bruce Hector and Jalyn Holmes, who have both produced superb preseason performances.

Cut: Bruce Hector, Marquiss Spencer, Tanzel Smart, Jalyn Holmes

Defensive ends (6)
Carl Lawson 
John Franklin-Myers 
Jermaine Johnson 
Bryce Huff
Will McDonald
Micheal Clemons

The talent and depth here are absurd. They are all starting-caliber players — even Clemons, whom the team drafted and developed out of the fourth round last year. Lawson and Franklin-Myers are proven veterans. Johnson, Huff and McDonald have been really impressive this preseason and offseason. The team will have to put Deslin Alexandre, yet another young prospect, on the practice squad.

Cut: Deslin Alexandre, Pita Taumoepenu 

Linebackers (4)
C.J. Mosley 
Quincy Williams 
Jamien Sherwood 
Zaire Barnes

The Jets don't typically go heavy at this position, so these four have will have to do. The team will start Mosley, Williams and Sherwood. Sherwood and Barnes are likely to have big roles on special teams. The one name worth keeping on the radar is Chazz Surratt, a player Saleh seems to really like. Can Surratt sneak onto the roster?

Cut: Nick Vigil, Sam Eguavoen, Chazz Surratt, Caleb Johnson, Claudin Cherelus

Cornerbacks (5)
Sauce Gardner 
DJ Reed 
Michael Carter II 
Bryce Hall 
Justin Hardee

The Jets will make room for Brandin Echols when he returns from suspension because, while the top three are extremely impressive, the depth options aren't incredible. It falls off quickly. Hall has been inconsistent and Hardee is a special-teams standout. It'll be interesting to see what kind of talent New York can stock on the practice squad.

Suspended: Brandin Echols

Cut: Craig James, Jimmy Moreland, Derrick Langford, Nehemiah Shelton

Expect Sauce Gardner to elevate Jets defense in Year 2?

Expect Sauce Gardner to elevate Jets defense in Year 2?

Safeties (5)
Jordan Whitehead 
Tony Adams 
Adrian Amos 
Ashtyn Davis
Dane Cruikshank

Whitehead, Adams and Amos will all likely see playing time. Davis is a special-teams standout.

The fifth safety spot is an open competition, with Cruikshank trying to ward off Trey Dean and Jarrick Bernard-Converse. The question is whether the Jets want a reliable veteran in Cruikshank or a developmental prospect in Bernard-Converse or Dean.

Cut: Trey Dean, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Marquis Waters

Specialists (3)
K Greg Zuerlein 
P Thomas Morstead
LS Thomas Hennessy

The Jets did not bring in any competition for their starters. This unit is a no-brainer.

Cut: N/A

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Man City manager Pep Guardiola has emergency back surgery and will miss next two games

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has emergency back surgery and will miss next two games

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes