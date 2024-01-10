National Football League 2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Patriots add QBs; first 7 picks on offense Published Jan. 10, 2024 9:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2023 regular season is over, and with it, the order of the top 18 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft is set. The remaining 14 will be determined by playoff performance results.

With that in mind, we've conducted an updated mock draft to examine what April's selections may look like. This exercise assumes there are no further trades in the first round.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

I'm keeping Caleb in the top spot for now. The QB analysis over the next four months will be thrilling, frustrating and informative. To be clear, I think the Bears should absolutely draft a QB and trade Justin Fields.

2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

As tantalizing as the idea of adding Jayden Daniels would be, I'm sticking with Maye here. A lot could change based on who gets hired to coach the team, and by then, Michael Penix and Jayden Daniels could get in the mix.

3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

This is a huge wild card, with the potential of a new coach and regime taking over. Anything in play. Trade down for more picks on a team devoid of talent? For now, I'll go with Daniels, who started 55 games in college and morphed into a legit dual-threat QB.

It's a culture problem for Bill Belichick & Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

I'm on record wanting the Cardinals to reset the QB clock and move on from Kyler Murray, but Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon has said they won't do that. The Ravens upgraded their WR room around Lamar Jackson; he's going to win the MVP award and they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Hopefully, Harrison makes Murray a better QB.

5. LA Chargers: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, LT, Penn State

A strong candidate to trade down and secure more picks, the Chargers offensive line was woeful in 2023, partially because center Corey Linsley's heart issue will likely push him to retirement. Put Fashanu to RT and make Trey Pipkins your swing tackle.

6. NY Giants: Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame

The Giants are in an extremely difficult spot, largely because their QB situation is … murky. If you draft one here, what does that mean for Daniel Jones? For now, I'll play it safe with the top offensive lineman, as the Giants had two QBs sacked more than 30 times. Alt could start at RT and push Evan Neal to swing tackle as he improves.

7. Tennessee Titans: Tallies Fuaga, LT, Oregon State

Let's see what happens with the coaching situation. The offensive line was a train wreck of injuries and disappointing play from LT Andre Dillard. Will Levis deserves a real shot to prove he can be their QB.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

Assuming they sign a QB in free agency or acquire one via trade, the Falcons can go get a defender to help a unit that is league average in every pressure stat despite playing a very easy schedule.

9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Bears could get their franchise QB and a talented WR in the Keenan Allen mold to go with D.J. Moore. Chicago could very quickly be a much-improved offense.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. throws a 40-yard TD to Rome Odunze against Washington State

10. NY Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

A meaningless Week 17 win prevents them from picking the best tackle in the draft, and the top three may be off the board. Perhaps they trade down, grab more picks and have more bites at the OT apple.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

A QB is in play here, but let's see what happens with Kirk Cousins and other potential targets of Kevin O'Connell. Would they consider a Justin Jefferson trade to move up and get a QB? Latu led the country in tackles for loss (21.5).

12. Denver Broncos: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

The Broncos were fifth in the league in blitz percentage, but were only 29th in pressure rate. What they need is a natural pass rusher. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge had 22.5 sacks in his career at Alabama.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Opinions vary greatly on Mims, who is a one-year starter, played two years as a backup and wanted to transfer. His size (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) is his biggest asset, but I'm not sure he's as polished a product as Georgia's Broderick Jones, who went 14th last year. Mims could battle for the right tackle job, or be the backup as a rookie.

14. New Orleans Saints: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

The Saints defensive front seven is aging, with stalwarts Cam Jordan and Demario Davis both 34-plus years old by the start of next season.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

On the turf, indoors, opposite Michael Pittman and catching bombs from Anthony Richardson? Nabers is a burner and might be the second-best receiving prospect in the draft after Harrison.

16. Seattle Seahawks: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

What a down season for Seattle, whose porous defense is a big reason the team missed the playoffs. Adding Tuimoloau to Boye Mafe and Leonard Williams is a step in the right direction.

Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau recaps game of his life against Penn State

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Jaguars fired their entire defensive coaching staff after a horrendous season. The talent is there; is the scheme? DeJean would join Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams in a formidable cornerback room.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The Bengals lost key members of their secondary last season and paid the price. There will be cries for a receiver if they lose Tee Higgins, but this defense was a letdown in 2023.

19. Green Bay Packers: Leonard Taylor III, DL, Miami

The Packers defense will be getting an overhaul this offseason, as it was by far the worst unit of any team that made the NFC playoffs, and particularly struggled against the run.

20. Tampa Bay Bucs: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

The Michigan State transfer had a terrific year (50 catches, 11 TDs) and at 6-foot-4, slides in nicely to the spot Mike Evans has occupied for nearly a decade.

21. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston): Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

The Cardinals have arguably the least talent on the defensive line in the entire NFL, Expect Jonathan Gannon to fill the front seven with players who fit his scheme, which he couldn't do last offseason.

22. LA Rams: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The Rams haven't made a first-round pick in forever, so it's anyone's guess which direction they go. The guess today is in the trenches, because Matt Stafford could always use protection.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

He turns 24 in February, and yes, you could argue they just tried this with Kenny Pickett. who started 49 college games (but only had one good season). Nix has been better for longer, and after 61 starts, looks like a very polished prospect.

Bo Nix throws for a career-high six TDs in Oregon's 49-13 victory over Arizona State

24. Miami Dolphins: Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

This is low, but the feeling today is that Miami is going to make a move on Penix, even if they have to trade up. Some teams will definitely pass due to his age (24 in May), ACL injuries and left-handedness. But what a fit this would be in Miami, which may be hesitant to offer Tua Tagovailoa a market-setting contract.

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

The Eagles need to start planning for a future without Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson on the offensive line. They went with a tackle in the third round last year, and the guess here is they take another one early.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan

There's a wide range of outcomes for Jenkins, and it could expand when he tests off the charts at the combine. The stats were modest, but remember, disruption is production. And Chris Jones could be on his way out in free agency.

27. Houston (via Cleveland): Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

The offensive line is a major need given all the injuries this past season, but does DeMeco Ryans think he can rebuild his magical defensive front from San Francisco?

28. Detroit Lions: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Lions need to start planning for 2025, when they'll have to pay big money to keep Jared Goff, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and promising DT Alim McNeill. Yes, there are a ton of holes on defense, but I'd go with Egbuka here over any cornerback.

Emeka Egbuka scores his second TD of the game as Ohio State extends lead against Western Kentucky

29. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Yes, the defense is aging, and Sean McDermott is a defensive guy, but given the massive drop-off in production for Stefon Diggs, and the potential he moves on, the Bills have to get Josh Allen another weapon.

30. Dallas Cowboys: Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Not a massive need, and this is on a projection that Walker shines at the combine and vaults himself into first-round status. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, if he runs a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash, he's in play in the first round despite being very raw as a route-runner.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

If the 49ers come up short in the playoffs, it'll either be because of the offensive line or the secondary.

32. Baltimore Ravens: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The secondary has been decimated by injuries, age, and departures, and we know the history of the Ravens drafting Alabama players.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

