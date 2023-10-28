College Football
College football Week 9 live updates: Penn State, FSU, more in action
Updated Oct. 28, 2023 2:09 p.m. ET

We're more than halfway through the 2023 college football season, and Week 9 brings another strong slate of matchups.

Kicking things off, Big 12 powerhouse No. 6 Oklahoma (7-0) is battling Kansas (5-2) on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" in an effort to remain undefeated. Follow all the action here.

Meanwhile, No. 4 Florida State, also unbeaten, is facing ACC foe Wake Forest (4-3) in front of a sold-out crowd, and a Big Ten battle is brewing between No. 10 Penn State (6-1) and Indiana (2-5) at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania.

Later, a handful of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Oregon, No. 13 Utah, No. 18 Louisville, No. 20 Duke and No. 23 UCLA, among others.

Here are the top moments!

Indiana at No. 10 Penn State

Hot start

A perfect pass from Hoosiers QB Brendan Sorsby to DeQuece Carter resulted in a touchdown when the speedy receiver took it all the way to the house for a 90-yard score.

Fourth-down fun!

Penn State QB Drew Allar connected with a wide-open Khalil Dinkins in the end zone to give the Nittany Lions their first score of the day and tie the game 7-all late in the first quarter.

Defensive breakdown

Blown coverage by the Penn State defense proved costly and allowed a wide-open Donaven McCulley to cash in for a 69-yard touchdown and helped the Hoosiers regain the lead, 14-7, early in the second quarter.

Interception!

Penn State's Jaylen Reed picked off Sorsby just ahead of the end of the half, and Alex Felkins capitalized on the newfound possession by hitting a 50-yard field goal to put the Nittany Lions ahead, 17-14, at the break.

No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest

Finding a rhythm 

FSU QB Jordan Travis got his team on the board first, cashing in for a 13-yard score on the Seminoles' opening drive. Wake Forest was able to narrow the gap in the second quarter, but Travis had another trick up his sleeve.

He found Keon Coleman for a dazzling 29-yard touchdown — the wideout's eighth receiving touchdown this season — early in the second half to put FSU back on top, 17-7.

No stopping him now

Travis linked up with RB Trey Benson, who broke tackles left and right as he made his way downfield and into the end zone for a jaw-dropping 80-yard touchdown to give FSU a 24-7 lead. 

One-handed snag!

Then, Travis connected with Coleman once again, this time for a 14-yard score to extend the Seminoles' lead, 31-7.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

BYU at No. 7 Texas (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
BYU Cougars
BYU
7
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oregon Ducks
ORE
13
Utah Utes
UTAH

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Duke Blue Devils
DUKE
18
Louisville Cardinals
LOU

No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Colorado Buffaloes
CU
23
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

College Football
Big Ten
Pacific-12
