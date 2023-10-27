College Football Big Noon Live: Everything to know ahead of Oklahoma vs. Kansas Published Oct. 27, 2023 4:30 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 6 Oklahoma's quest for the College Football Playoff looked a bit shaky after its narrow win over UCF last week.

On one hand, the Sooners can take solace in surviving what many considered to be a trap game, remaining unbeaten (7-0), and staying on course for a potential CFP berth. On the other hand, the Sooners showed serious issues on defense, issues that could potentially be exploited by a potent Kansas offense.

Keep in mind that the UCF team that Oklahoma struggled against was drubbed by the Jayhawks, 51-22, just two weeks earlier.

Kansas can become bowl-eligible with a win but has much bigger aspirations, and having last weekend off should help the Jayhawks prepare for a team that has beaten them 18 consecutive times (Kansas hasn't beaten Oklahoma since Oct. 4, 1997).

One key for Kansas will be the play of quarterback Jason Bean, who is expected to start again in place of Jalon Daniels, who has missed much of the season with a back injury.

The Sooners have a big edge, though, in veteran QB Dillon Gabriel, who leads the Big 12 at more than 300 yards passing per game, with 19 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas

PREGAME READING

Oklahoma defense showing flaws: From missed tackles to odd lapses, the Sooners' defense has struggled of late after a strong start to the season. Coach Brent Venables knows he has some things to fix, but is this more of a blip, or a sign of a serious problem? Michael Cohen digs into the data.

What we're watching in Week 9: Oklahoma vs. Kansas is certainly a big game, but so is Oregon at Utah, and that's not all!: Our staff breaks it down.

Sooners, not later: The next two weeks are important for Oklahoma if the Sooners are to achieve their CFP goals. RJ Young explains why.

Is the Big 12 there for the taking?: With Texas down a quarterback and other teams regressing, the Big 12 seems to have opened up for Oklahoma. Can the Sooners take advantage? Bryan Fischer has the story.

BY THE NUMBERS

1997: The last time Kansas beat Oklahoma. The Sooners have won the last 18 meetings.

7: Oklahoma has the longest active winning streak in the Big 12.

43.1: PPG for Oklahoma this season. The Sooners have the No. 1 scoring offense and defense in the Big 12 this season (16.1 PPG allowed).

7.15: Kansas is averaging this many yards-per-play, which ranks second in the Big 12 this season, and seventh in the FBS.

12: Number of tackles needed by Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan to break the program record for most career tackles by a defensive back.

No. 1: Kansas ranks first in the Big 12 in third-down offense this season (53.4% conversion rate, fourth in FBS).

MORE TO KNOW AROUND THE NATION

