Oklahoma-Kansas, Oregon-Utah, more: CFB Week 9 by the numbers

Oklahoma is one of the most successful programs in college football history, currently ranking sixth all time in wins with 941 and sporting a jaw-dropping 252-60 (.808) record since 2000.

However, this is just the fourth time in the last 20 years that Oklahoma has started a season 7-0. Brent Venables' team will put its undefeated record on the line this weekend as the Sooners travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Jayhawks in a Big 12 showdown. The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will be on hand as Kansas seeks its first win over a top-10 opponent since the 2008 Orange Bowl. Pregame coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the game at Noon ET (FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Following that matchup, No. 8 Oregon will meet No. 13 Utah in a Pac-12 showdown at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The Ducks lead the all-time series between the two, 24-12, but the Utes have won two of the last three meetings.

Later in the evening, No. 3 Ohio State will take on Wisconsin, while Coach Prime and the Buffaloes head to Rose Bowl Stadium to face off against No. 23 UCLA. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 9.

SATURDAY

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

No. 6 Oklahoma survives UCF in 31-29 win

1997: The last time Kansas beat Oklahoma. The Sooners have won the last 18 meetings.

7: Oklahoma has the longest active winning streak in Big 12.

43.1: PPG for Oklahoma this season. The Sooners have the No. 1 scoring offense and defense in the Big 12 this season (16.1 PPG allowed).

7.15: Kansas is averaging this many yards-per-play, which ranks second in the Big 12 this season, and seventh in the FBS.

12: Number of tackles needed by Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan to break the program record for most career tackles by a defensive back.

No. 1: Kansas ranks first in the Big 12 in third down offense this season (53.4% conversion rate | fourth in FBS).

No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

Pac-12 Week 8 Recap: Utah upsets USC, Washington survives Arizona State

24-12: Oregon's record against the Utes.

30: Oregon is tied for the second-highest PPG differential in the FBS this season (outscoring opponents by 30.0 PPG).

No. 1: Oregon leads the Pac-12 in point differential, yardage differential and sack differential this season.

1: Number of turnovers committed by the Ducks this season, fewest in the FBS.

.700: Utah has the best winning percentage of any Pac-12 program in the CFP era.

+7: Utah has the best turnover differential in the Pac-12 this season.

18: Consecutive home games dating back to 2020 that Utah has won, which is third-longest active home-winning streak in the FBS.

10.0: Number of sacks for Utah DE Jonah Elliss, who leads all Power 5 players.

No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville

3:30 p.m. ET

Florida State rallies past Duke and Virginia stuns UNC

2014: The last time Duke had a road win over a ranked opponent.

198.3: Duke is averaging this many rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the ACC this season.

5.6: Duke leads the ACC in yards per carry and rushing touchdowns with 18 this season.

13.9: The Blue Devils have the No. 1 scoring defense in the ACC this season, allowing 13.9 PPG.

300: Louisville's defense has held each of its last three opponents under this many yards.

91.3: Cardinals WR Jamari Thrash is averaging 91.3 receiving yards per game and has six receiving TDs, which is tied for second in the ACC.

34.1: Louisville’s offense is putting up this many points per game this season.

2: Number of games Louisville has won in its last three contests against ranked opponents.

No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m. ET

Marvin Harrison Jr. shines in Ohio State’s 20-12 win over Penn State

7-0: Ohio State's record for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

15: Consecutive games the Buckeyes have won against Big Ten West opponents. Ohio State is 36-2 vs. Big Ten opponents since 2019.

20: Amount of road games Ohio State has won out of its last 21.

8-0: Kyle McCord's record as Ohio State's starting QB. He also leads the Big Ten with 276.7 passing YPG this season.

2010: Wisconsin is seeking its first win over Ohio State since 2010, and its first win over a top-five opponent since 2016.

0: QB Braedyn Locke had zero interceptions in his first career start last week at Illinois.

4: Consecutive games Badgers RB Braelon Allen has posted 100-plus scrimmage yards.

18.3: PPG allowed by the Wisconsin defense this season (sixth in Big Ten | 20th in FBS).

Colorado at No. 23 UCLA

7:30 p.m. ET

17: Number of games UCLA has won in its past 23 contests.

14.9: The Bruins rank 10th nationally in scoring defense, and have held six of their seven opponents to fewer than 20 points this season.

1: Rushing TDs allowed by UCLA this season.

2002: Colorado’s last win on the road against a ranked UCLA team.

4-39: The Buffaloes' record against ranked opponents on the road since 2000, with the most recent win coming this season at TCU.

34: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has been sacked this many times, the most of any player in the FBS this season.

