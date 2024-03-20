College Basketball 2024 Men's March Madness odds: Best bets to win NCAA Tournament Updated Mar. 20, 2024 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Time to get mad.

The men's NCAA Tournament begins this week, and with it comes one of the busiest times for sports betting across the nation.

Can Purdue and Zach Edey shake off the disappointment of last year's early ouster? Can the overall No. 1 seed UConn go back-to-back? Can Houston win its first-ever national title?

Or, will a dark horse ride a hot streak all the way to cutting the nets down in Phoenix?

If you're looking to back one of the favorites, UConn has the shortest odds at +370 to win it all, followed by Houston at +600 and Purdue at +700. If you’re eyeing a few long shots, a team like San Diego State might be worth a sprinkle.

Regardless, our experts — Chris "The Bear" Fallica , Sam "Sammy P" Panayotovich, Geoff Schwartz , Jason McIntyre , John Fanta and Will Hill — are here to help.

Let's dive into their picks for who will emerge as champion.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Title pick: UConn

Here's why: The Huskies are the best team and while they have a potential Sweet 16 game with Auburn that resembles a national title game, I'm sticking with the Huskies. Yes, it's been a while since a team repeated, but this team has the depth and drive to do something special.

Geoff Schwartz

Title pick: UConn

Here's why: It's difficult to find many flaws with the Huskies, who are big, long, physical and have played in these big moments before. Connecticut is first in KenPom rankings, having the most efficient offense in the country with the 12th-ranked defense. While it's difficult to find reasons to dislike the Huskies, I can make a case for the other favorites to take losses. Purdue has failed to reach the Final Four when it has been a one or two seed, and has to shake off a few ugly performances in recent years. Houston goes through long stretches in important games where it doesn't score. Can they not do that for six straight games? North Carolina is ranked ninth in KenPom and outside the top 20 in offense, which is typically a marker for a team that doesn't win the championship.

Connecticut does play in the toughest bracket on paper and a potential matchup against Auburn in the Sweet 16 will be the toughest matchup for a favorite in that round. You can hedge with some Auburn moneyline in that game if you're uncomfortable with the Huskies winning to cash your future ticket.

J-Mac

Title pick: North Carolina

Here's why: Picking UConn is the equivalent to applying to safety school during the college application process. The defending champs are the best team in the sport and the roster is built for March. But no defending champ has gotten out of the first weekend since 2007, so I'll look elsewhere.

I have futures on Purdue, Arizona and others, but my pick is going to be North Carolina. The Tar Heels won't find it easy in the second round against Michigan State, and St. Mary's could give them fits. But I'll take the Tar Heels to cut down the nets.

John Fanta

Title pick: UConn

Here's why: Jason might be right in saying the defending champs have not gotten out of the first weekend since 2007, but that's also the last time we had a repeat national champion in Florida. The Huskies are an absolute avalanche of a team in that they just keep coming at you and have an answer for every question. Tristen Newton is an All-American first team selection, and for good reason. Cam Spencer is a lethal sharpshooter, Stephon Castle is the one-and-done freshman wing, Alex Karaban stretches the floor at the four and Donovan Clingan makes this team the title frontrunner because he gives UConn the nation's 12th-most efficient defense. When coupled with the best offense in the country, that's more than good enough.

I would place futures on Tennessee, Purdue and Auburn, because the Tigers present the most opposition to UConn in the East Region. My total wild card is Richard Pitino and New Mexico, who will beat Clemson in the first round in my opinion.

But give me Dan Hurley to cement himself as the sport's very best, and UConn wins their sixth national title since 1999.

Sammy P

Title pick: Kentucky

Here's why: If you think I’m changing my preseason prediction, you’re nuts. Sure, the Wildcats are young and relatively inexperienced, but there’s too much talent and scoring potential to ignore. Their bracket draw is extremely solid, and I like the way their gaggle of NBA players matches up with Houston down the road. Just get to the Final Four and see what happens from there.

Will Hill

Title pick: UConn

Here's why: The committee did the defending champs no favors with an absolutely loaded East Region, but the Huskies are up for the task and will have the advantage of playing close to campus until a potential Final Four trip. It’s been 15 years since we’ve had a repeat champ — that will change in a few weeks.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on March Madness!

