PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Sophomore QB Sam Ehlinger has 2,774 yards passing and 23 TDs, plus 11 rushing scores. His four interceptions came in the opener and regular season finale. In between, he set a Big 12 record with 308 consecutive passes without a pick.

Oklahoma: WR Marquise Brown had 11 catches for 243 yards and two TDs in the regular season finale. He's eighth nationally with 105 yards receiving a game, and has 14 catches of at least 50 yards since the start of last season.