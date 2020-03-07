Twins top Tigers 7-6 in Dominican Republic

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Saturday in the Dominican Republic.

Miguel Sano powered the Twins to victory with three RBI, including a two-run home run in the third inning. He also hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Travis Blankenhorn put Minnesota on the board in the second inning with an RBI ground out, while Alex Avila contributed with a two-RBI double in the fifth and Drew Maggi had a solo shot in the seventh inning.

Minnesota starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer did not have his best outing, giving up eight hits and five earned runs in the first three innings.

After that, the Twins bullpen slowed down Detroit. Relievers Taylor Rogers, Jake Reed, Jhoan Duran, Caleb Thielbar and Danny Coulombe each threw scoreless frames in the win.

Minnesota will be on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.