National Basketball Association Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell fined $25k for verbally abusing official Updated May. 4, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET

The NBA has fined Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official shortly after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine on Saturday.

The Lakers' season came to an end Monday in a 108-106 loss in Denver, which won the series 4-1. Los Angeles fired coach Darvin Ham on Friday after two seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

