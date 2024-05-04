National Basketball Association
Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell fined $25k for verbally abusing official
National Basketball Association

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell fined $25k for verbally abusing official

Updated May. 4, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET

The NBA has fined Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official shortly after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine on Saturday.

The Lakers' season came to an end Monday in a 108-106 loss in Denver, which won the series 4-1. Los Angeles fired coach Darvin Ham on Friday after two seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kyrie Irving is focused on future with Luka Dončić, not past with LeBron James

Kyrie Irving is focused on future with Luka Dončić, not past with LeBron James

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes