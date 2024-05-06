National Football League NFL Offensive, Defensive Rookie of the Year bets to make now, including a long shot Updated May. 6, 2024 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is barely behind us, meaning it’s already time to discuss the upcoming season.

Two awards I'm already thinking about are Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year.

I have to admit, this draft was stacked with a lot of talent. That said, I already have a pretty good idea of how the season will unfold for a couple of players getting their feet wet in the league next season.

You probably won't be too surprised by who I'm going with to win the award on the offensive side. On the defensive side, though, I scrolled down the betting board a bit for the player I like.

Let's take a look at my best early wagers for next season's most outstanding rookies.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Success as a rookie in the NFL doesn't usually come down to who's the most talented but about who's surrounded by the best pieces to help them maximize their abilities.

There are two rookie quarterbacks who are in excellent positions to have successful freshman campaigns due to their situations.

The first is new Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings have a good offensive line, a superstar wide receiver and other above-average skill talent. They have a proven play-caller in head coach Kevin O’Connell and a defense that isn’t stinky. However, I don’t think McCarthy will be put in a position to have gaudy numbers worthy of Rookie of the Year honors.

The Bears drafted Caleb Williams first overall into what I think is the best situation for a rookie quarterback in recent history. They have a young offensive line that has gotten an upgrade, thanks to trading out of the first pick in the 2023 draft and adding right tackle Darnell Wright. As part of that trade, the Panthers also sent wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago.

Chicago then added veteran pass catcher Keenan Allen from the Chargers, and with the ninth pick in this year's draft, the team added Washington wide receiver Rome Odzune. Plus, the Bears have Cole Kmet at tight end and signed running back D’Andre Swift this offseason.

Chicago's offensive skill group is above average, and that will be key to Williams having immediate success. Finally, the organization hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who helped Geno Smith revive his career. He knows how to design an offense to maximize the weapons he’s got.

While the odds are not great, I'm betting on Williams to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

PICK: Caleb Williams (+100) for Offensive Rookie of the Year

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

When looking at futures bets, a lot of us do the same thing: We open up the tab to see the odds for an award, and we scroll all the way down to the bottom to look for which player with the longest odds is worth a sprinkle.

For the most part, the answer is always no one, because chances of those wagers hitting are few and far between.

However, I think I found a wager that I’m going to make for this award.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Washington pass rusher Bralen Trice in the third round and I believe he’s primed for an excellent rookie season.

ATL needs some juice from the edge at the pass rusher position and Trice is that guy. Trice led college football in pressures in both 2022 and 2023, totaling 148 over that two-year span. He turned 16 of those pressures into sacks and seemed to rise up in the biggest games of the season, including two sacks against Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals this past year.

For anyone to win an award, they need the volume to pile up stats and Trice comes to Atlanta with the opportunity to get on the field immediately. Ahead of him on the depth chart is Arnold Ebiketie, who had six sacks last season, and Lorenzo Carter, a free-agent signing with just three sacks last season. Trice is also strong against the run, so he won’t be limited to only third down pass rushes.

At this number, Trice is absolutely worth putting down a few bucks on.

PICK: Bralen Trice (+5000) for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

