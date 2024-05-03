Major League Baseball Nationals, Orioles will be first teams to wear City Connect jerseys against each other Updated May. 3, 2024 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles will each wear their respective City Connect uniforms when they face off in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. This will mark the first time in MLB history that two teams wear their City Connect jerseys against each other in a game.

The hosting Nationals sport a gray, cherry blossom uniform with "WSH" on the front, while the Orioles sport a black uniform with "BALTIMORE" on the front. Washington debuted its City Connect jersey in 2022, while Baltimore debuted its jersey in 2023.

Roughly 50 miles separate Nationals Park in Washington D.C. from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Orioles are 20-11 this season, good for first place in the AL East, while the Nationals are 15-16, good for fourth in the NL East.

Baltimore has become one of the most dynamic teams in MLB with its deep-rooted positional core, which is headlined by infielder Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman and has recently been reinforced by outfielder Colton Cowser and infielder Jordan Westburg.

Henderson entered Friday with a team-high 10 home runs and 24 RBIs, while boasting a .272/.336/.584 slash line. Simultaneously, offseason pickup Corbin Burnes has been just as advertised for Baltimore, recording a 2.61 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across his first seven starts.

As for Washington, shortstop CJ Abrams has put himself on an All-Star path. The 23-year-old entered Friday with seven home runs, 17 RBIs and seven stolen bases, while boasting a .283/.357/.593 slash line. Meanwhile, left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore is also off to an impressive start, recording a 3.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts across his first six starts.

Abrams and Gore were each acquired as part of the Nationals' 2022 trade haul from the San Diego Padres for three-time All-Star Juan Soto.

