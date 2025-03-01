Major League Baseball Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues Published Mar. 1, 2025 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will begin the season on the injured list because of elbow injuries.

Stanton has received platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his elbows, according to the New York Post. The 2017 NL MVP has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, but he is expected to rejoin the Yankees in Tampa in the next week.

The 35-year-old Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs in 114 games last season. He had seven homers and 16 RBIs in 14 postseason games and was the ALCS MVP when the Yankees eliminated the Cleveland Guardians.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

