Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will begin the season on the injured list because of elbow injuries.
Stanton has received platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his elbows, according to the New York Post. The 2017 NL MVP has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, but he is expected to rejoin the Yankees in Tampa in the next week.
The 35-year-old Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs in 114 games last season. He had seven homers and 16 RBIs in 14 postseason games and was the ALCS MVP when the Yankees eliminated the Cleveland Guardians.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
Top MLB prospect Samuel Basallo launches ball over scoreboard in Spring Training
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits solo homer in first at-bat of 2025
Why Corbin Burnes waited out MLB winter to find 'ideal spot' with Diamondbacks
-
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
MLB on FOX: Schedule, key dates and how to watch
Nestor Cortes says Yankees were 'the better team' in 2024 World Series vs. Dodgers
-
A bite of salad caused Dodgers' Dustin May to undergo emergency surgery
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Pirates sign LHP Andrew Heaney
2025 MLB odds: Dodgers, White Sox favored to have best, worst records
-
Top MLB prospect Samuel Basallo launches ball over scoreboard in Spring Training
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits solo homer in first at-bat of 2025
Why Corbin Burnes waited out MLB winter to find 'ideal spot' with Diamondbacks
-
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
MLB on FOX: Schedule, key dates and how to watch
Nestor Cortes says Yankees were 'the better team' in 2024 World Series vs. Dodgers
-
A bite of salad caused Dodgers' Dustin May to undergo emergency surgery
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Pirates sign LHP Andrew Heaney
2025 MLB odds: Dodgers, White Sox favored to have best, worst records