Here's How Mike Trout Is Staying Hot By Slowing Things Down

Remember me?

That’s what Trout seemed to be asserting when he rocked the Bronx last week in a firework show that got everyone buzzing about his resurgence. Trout crushed five home runs in the Los Angeles Angels series against the Bombers, becoming the first visitor ever to hit a homer in all four games at Yankee Stadium.

No matter how much the baseball landscape has changed over the years — new stars, new rules, new technology, more parity — Trout still stands out. Just like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and Ken Griffey Jr. represented past eras, Trout is right there on the list of enduring legends and all-time greats. He serves as a bridge between generations of fans. He’s universally beloved in Major League Baseball.

So, what gives? How is Trout, in his age-34 season after 16 years in the big leagues, making it seem like he’s still in his prime? He chalked it up to a mentality shift.

"I’m just going out there and having fun again," Trout told me on the field at Yankee Stadium last week. "Just out there playing my game, feeling lighter on my feet. And I think we got a great group. We’re all pulling from one string."

Trout is off to yet another terrific early-season start. His seven home runs entering Tuesday are tied for fourth-most in the league. His .958 OPS is ranked 13th in MLB. Under new Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, Trout is regularly patrolling center field again after mostly being in right field or designated hitter in recent years. Even though crushing the ball in April has been a trend for him lately, followed by the inevitable trip to the injured list, there’s legitimate reason to believe he can sustain this run for at least the majority of the season.

The 11-time All-Star reflected on his career after the Angels’ last-place finish in the AL West last season. Trout couldn’t believe how fast his 15 years in MLB flew by, so he vowed to slow down and enjoy the moment. His perspective coming into spring training was intentionally different. He tried not to pay attention to outside noise. He tried not to take anything for granted, even the mundane moments of putting on an Angels uniform and slapping hands with his teammates before every game. He tried not to rush while working in the batting cage. As usual, people pulled him in different directions and asked him to fulfill multiple obligations.

But he kept in mind his new objective: take a beat, and make things simpler.

"He’s the greatest of all time," Judge said of Trout last week in the Yankees clubhouse. "He’s been fun to watch his whole career, coming up at such a young age and instantly just putting yourself at the top of the list. It’s special. I know he’s had some tough injuries over the years, but it’s great to see him put himself back in a good spot this year."

A small, but meaningful, change in perspective can do wonders for someone as elite as Trout. But there are also physical and mechanical transformations that are behind his exciting start to the season.

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Noting how difficult it is to return to peak form after athletes suffer lower-body injuries, including managing his knee injuries in 2024-25, Trout dropped about 5–7 pounds this offseason in an effort to be lighter on his feet. Now, after playing 21 games in center field this year, Trout is maintaining an elite sprint speed of 28.6 feet per second, which ranks in the 90th percentile. That’s an increase from last year’s sprint speed of 27.9 feet per second, which fell into the 62nd percentile.

Mechanically, Trout has added a new step-back at the plate, bringing his back foot a step back right before connecting. Even though he’s experimented with it before, that’s something we haven’t seen Trout consistently execute over the years. The step-back has helped Trout get more underneath the ball, which has led to the power surge we’ve seen in the early part of the season. Not even Judge, who’s won the AL MVP three times in the past four seasons, could catch up to Trout’s torrent of homers at Yankee Stadium last week. The Yankee captain fell just short, slugging four homers to Trout’s five.

"I love watching Judge," Trout told me. "Just like in the last 8–9 years, competing against each other, it’s been fun. I’m a big fan of Judge, and every time I come back to Yankee Stadium, it’s always special going back and forth with him. Being on the West Coast, I don’t see him as much. But I love tuning in after the games and seeing what he’s doing. It’s great for baseball."

Trout’s renaissance feels different now.

He’s overcome injuries and concerns about his durability. He’s serious about pregame strength and training and postgame recovery in a way he hadn’t been before. He knows what he’s capable of doing, and how much his peers respect him. He’s finally feeling like himself again. The air of inevitability surrounding his at-bats has returned. In an era obsessed with launch-angle tweaks, swing paths, barrel rates and an avalanche of modern-baseball analytics, Trout’s greatness feels almost stubbornly pure.

"It’s unreal," Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton said of Trout’s talent. "Cool showing from him and Judgey the whole series. Obviously, you don’t want that against us. But you got to acknowledge the greatness."

Whispers of what could’ve been have followed Trout’s every injury over the years, and those maladies were so persistent that they became the norm. Even as Trout is regaining peak performance to start the season, there’s an industry-wide underlying fear attached to every home run, hit-by-pitch, or diving catch. With Trout, it seems like the threat of injuries is always knocking at the door.

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

But, this year, the three-time MVP is ignoring the sound. He told himself he’d focus on having fun this season. And when an all-time great is having fun, so is everyone else. There are so few players that baseball fans can root for, no matter the jersey they wear. Trout breaks through that lens. Like Ichiro Suzuki, Tony Gwynn, Cal Ripken Jr., and Albert Pujols, Trout is respected by everyone.

So, Trout returning to vintage form isn’t just a personal comeback. It’s a boost for the entire sport. It’s a reminder of sustained excellence in an era of rapid player turnover. Seeing greatness again feels rare and nostalgic. Trout looks like Trout again. He’s reminding us how enormous the gap can be between being great and being generational.

He’s no longer the young phenom, or the injury-riddled All-Star veteran. He’s the future walk-in Hall of Famer, proving his peak wasn’t a fluke.

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"In The Dugout" is where we provide an insider's view on the biggest and best storylines surrounding MLB's top players and teams.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.