Why New Rangers Manager Skip Schumaker Is Respected as a Leader

Two years ago, Luis Arraez was traded away from a floundering Marlins team embarking on another rebuild under new leadership. The veteran infielder seemed to understand the business and the reality of the Marlins’ plight, and he harbored no obvious resentment toward his former employers as the team changed direction.

In fact, weeks after getting dealt from Miami to San Diego, he was still raving about his old manager.

"I respect that man a lot," Arraez said. "He’s a special man."

Skip Schumaker, now the Rangers manager, made a splash when in charge at Miami (Getty)

That man, Skip Schumaker, oversaw an unexpected 15-win year-over-year improvement in Miami in 2023. The Marlins’ 84 wins allowed them to reach the postseason for the first time in a full season in 20 years — they also made it to the playoffs in the shortened 2020 season — and earned Schumaker the honor of National League Manager of the Year in his first season as a big-league skipper. He got the most out of a Marlins team that had a minus-57 run differential, finding ways to win close games and instilling belief.

The euphoria, however, was fleeting.

The Marlins got swept in the wild-card series. Weeks later, Kim Ng, the general manager who gave Schumaker his opportunity, parted ways with the team after ownership reportedly sought to hire someone above her. The Arraez move began a firesale early in the 2024 season amid a 9-24 start, as new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix attempted to restock what was, at the time, one of the weakest farm systems in the sport.

(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Schumaker tried to steer the ship through choppy waters. Jake Burger, a Marlins corner infielder and DH in 2023 and 2024, still remembers the energy his manager brought every day amid the turmoil and sudden change in direction.

"I think we broke the major league record for transactions that year," Burger recalled to me last week during the Rangers' West Coast road trip. "It’s part of the game, part of the business. But for him, it was about showing up and doing the little things right on a daily basis."

Positive vibes, however, can only do so much when the talent is inadequate. The novice group finished with 62 wins. Schumaker departed at season’s end, immediately becoming one of the hottest commodities on the coaching circuit. The problem? There weren’t many seats open.

Instead of trying to jump back into another rebuild somewhere else, Schumaker spent the 2025 season as a senior adviser to Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. Schumaker used some of that time out of the manager’s chair to seek feedback around the league from coaches and players about what they felt he did right and what he did wrong in Miami. One such opportunity presented itself at an annual winter ski trip he takes with a handful of MLB managers.

(Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

"You’re asking because feedback is growth," Schumaker told me. "I just wanted to know what I was missing, what I did wrong, so you can grow from it."

Now, he can put the advice to practice.

When the Rangers and manager Bruce Bochy parted ways after three seasons and a World Series championship together, Schumaker emerged as the heir apparent.

"You don’t know if you’re ever going to get this chance again to manage," Schumaker said. "To be here in this type of organization, with my son going to college at TCU next year, all of this is surreal."

‘Players want to know where they stand’

Arraez was far from alone in his effusive praise of Schumaker, particularly when it came to his ability to communicate.

"He’s very clear about what he expects from each guy and what role they’re going to be in," said Burger, who has the unique perspective of having played for Schumaker both in Miami and now in Texas. "As baseball players, we understand the game, we understand there’s a 26-man roster and a 40-man roster and all that, but him being able to communicate that and portray ‘we still need you no matter what role you’re in’ I think is the most influential thing that stands out."

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The way multiple Rangers players described it to me, Schumaker leads like a player would, which makes sense considering he was an 11-year big-league veteran who played until 2015. In his current role, the 46-year-old manager seeks to fill in the gaps that occasionally were missing during his playing career.

"I’m just convinced that players want to know where they stand," Schumaker said. "That’s it. When I was a player, I was a bench player, I was an everyday player, I was back to a bench player, and there were times when I didn’t know where I stood. I’d have to come in and check the lineup and kind of wonder what they’re thinking."

It could be awkward and intimidating for a player to walk into a manager’s office to ask those questions. Schumaker doesn’t want that uncertainty lingering, so he’s proactive.

"I’m going to tell them why I think they should be hitting in the lineup where they are, what leverage situation, the reasons why," Schumaker said, "and players prove me right or prove me wrong. That’s just what it is. You’re always allowed to pivot. It’s OK to be wrong. I’ve got no ego in this thing, and I’ve been wrong plenty of times."

Immediately after Brandon Nimmo was traded from the Mets to the Rangers in November, Schumaker laid out to the veteran outfielder what was expected of him and asked to know more about his routine.

(Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

"He told me right away, ‘If you’re not opposed to it, we’re looking at you at right field and leading off,’" Nimmo said. "He’s open-minded with all that stuff and just wants to make sure he has a plan, he’s prepared, and that he’s able to keep you in the right positions to keep you prepared."

Schumaker’s hands-on techniques differ from the usual big-league manager.

Before a game, you might see him throwing batting practice, then dropping by to chat with a fielder taking live reads off the bat, then walking to the outfield to meet with a reliever shagging balls, all within the same hour.

"It is different," Nimmo acknowledged, "but I think it’s good. He was a player. He understands it. And he still has that competitive drive in him to be the best he can be, so you see that when you’re around him."

Added Rangers reliever Tyler Alexander: "If you need to talk to him, you can find him. He’s with us after games, hanging out with us in the clubhouse when he gets a chance. You see him in the weight room. He’s just available."

Is that a good thing?

"Well, if he’s a good guy, it’s a good thing," Alexander said with a grin. "And he is. He’s fun to talk to. You can have a conversation with him."

Bibles And Bourbon

Back home in Orange County, Schumaker holds a bible study group every Thursday night called Bibles and Bourbon.

One night, one of the group members suggested that every person share their story. Schumaker had known most of the people in the group for more than a decade, but he obliged.

"We each wrote down our story and shared it," Schumaker recalled last week, "and it was super impactful."

Immediately, he knew he wanted to take that idea to his team.

"If I don’t know exactly who you were, who your heroes were, how you grew up," Schumaker said, "how do I know what’s going to motivate you?"

(Photo by Don Collier/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The work of discovering his players’ motivations is an ongoing, everyday process.

"If we don’t get them better every day or give them a little something, then we’re not doing our job," Schumaker said. "If our staff is scared to talk to our players, then I hired the wrong guys. And I feel like we hired the right guys."

Understanding how a player was raised can help.

One time, on an off day in the middle of a Marlins season, Schumaker and his bench coach, Luis Urueta, flew down to Miami’s complex in the Dominican Republic just to get a better idea of how the players grew up.

"We just spent a day and a half there, and flew home," Schumaker said. "It wasn’t to get a report on it. It was literally to find out what these guys go through and where they live. Some guys have tough upbringings, and to get to the major leagues, it’s really impressive. That’s part of their story."

Schumaker is intent on collaborative communication and wants the information and the messaging from the front office down to the players to be consistent. He wants to put players in the best position possible.

Most importantly, though, he wants his players to know he cares. That he has their back.

"This thing," Schumaker said, "is all about relationships."

"He cares about you, your family, what your needs and wants are on a daily basis, what makes you tick on a daily basis," Burger said. "That’s the easiest way to explain it: He wants to get to know the person before the baseball player, that way he can get the most out of you as a baseball player."

(Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

The Team Meeting

One of Schumaker’s best traits, according to Nimmo, is his ability to keep things in perspective.

"He does a really good job of wanting you to be prepared and do everything you can in order to be successful," Nimmo said, "but not base your identity off that."

One example came back in spring, when Schumaker called a team meeting to introduce his players to Cade Spinello, a 20-year-old brain tumor survivor he met through his involvement with the Jessie Rees Foundation.

The foundation is inspired by Jessica Joy Rees and her motto to "Never Ever Give Up." In the midst of her own fight with terminal cancer, the 12-year-old Rees wanted to help other kids receiving long-term, in-patient treatment at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, so she created and distributed JoyJars, stuffed with toys and games, to provide encouragement.

Spinello, who was Rees’ "chemo buddy," has talked to Schumaker’s teams every year for the last decade. The message this spring resonated with Nimmo.

"Whatever you do, and whatever you’re given, it’s such a blessing," Nimmo said. "Do it to the best of your ability, but also realize this life is precious, and the time you get is precious, and enjoy it."

The Rangers have followed their surprising 2023 World Series run by missing the playoffs each of the last two years, unable to get the most out of the talent in place. They hired Schumaker on a four-year deal, believing he was the best option to foster an environment of positivity, growth and development.

If it works, it wouldn’t be the first time Schumaker has extracted the most out of a group.

"If you like coming to work every day," Schumaker said, "you’re going to have success."

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In "Touching Base," we check on the top players and topics making headlines around baseball and what comes next.