National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Patriots open with lowest Over/Under win total since 1991 Updated May. 6, 2024 4:17 p.m. ET

The recent Roast of Tom Brady might be top of mind for long-time Patriots fans, but when it comes to New England bettors, they've got their eyes on something else.

And that's the Pats' season win total.

Currently, the Over/Under for the number of games New England will win next season is 4.5 at most sportsbooks. This is the lowest win total for the franchise since 1991, when that number was four.

Just two weeks ago in the NFL Draft, the Patriots made moves that they hoped would lift them to the next level in 2024-25. However, based on the lines, that outlook is not promising.

Let's take a glimpse at the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. *

To win Super Bowl 2025: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

To win AFC 2024-25: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

To win AFC East: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

To Make the Playoffs:

Yes: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

No: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Rookie of the Year: Drake Maye, +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Win Total

Over 4.5: -160

Under 4.5 +135

* odds as of 5/6/24

To win the Big Game, the Pats' odds are next to last on the board, sitting above only the Carolina Panthers (+25000). To win the AFC and the AFC East, New England's odds are last on the board.

Along with the Panthers, the Patriots' win total of 4.5 is the lowest in the league.

The Patriots will take the field this fall for the first time since the year 2000 without Bill Belichick on the sidelines. New head coach Jerod Mayo played for New England from 2008-2015, and was a Pro Bowler in 2010 and 2012, and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2010.

He won Super Bowl XLIX with the Pats, and served as the franchise's inside linebackers coach from 2019-2023.

Mayo's odds to win Coach of the Year sit at +2200 at DraftKings.

