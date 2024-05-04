Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby in three-horse photo finish

Updated May. 4, 2024 7:27 p.m. ET

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday in a three-horse photo finish, edging out Sierra Leone and Forever Young for the upset victory.

Sent off at 18-1 odds, Mystik Dan and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rode the rail down the stretch with a short lead. Forever Young and Sierra Leone gave chase and pressured the leader to the wire in front of 156,710 spectators at Churchill Downs.

The crowd waited several minutes before the result was reviewed by the stewards and declared official.

Hernandez and trainer Kenny McPeek had teamed to win the Kentucky Oaks for fillies on Friday with Thorpedo Anna.

Mystik Dan ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.34 and earned $3.1 million of the $5 million purse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

