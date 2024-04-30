National Football League 2024 NFL Power Rankings: A post-draft look at where every team stands Published Apr. 30, 2024 10:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now it's all starting to take shape.

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means the majority of personnel moves have been made for the year. Of course, we'll see some veteran additions in the lead-up to Week 1, but we now have a clear picture of what every team in the league has to offer.

What does that mean? That it's time for a new set of power rankings, obviously. With the rookies all settling into their new cities, this is how the big picture looks across the league. Each entry includes an indication of how the team has fared since our most recent rankings, which came right after the Super Bowl.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

Pretty easy call to keep the reigning champs right where they left off. The Chiefs pulled off a repeat with the least-explosive offense of the Patrick Mahomes Era, but they've fixed that issue. We'll see how Rashee Rice's legal situation pans out, but the additions of Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy should help bring the fireworks back to Kansas City. It hurts to lose L'Jarius Sneed, but retaining Chris Jones helps offset that loss. The Chiefs have a real-deal shot at an unprecedented three-peat.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (+5)

Clearly, last season's collapse left a sour taste in Howie Roseman's mouth. The Eagles general manager has pulled every lever this offseason. The Birds added Saquon Barkley to an already-amazing offense, and they replenished the defensive depth chart with signings like Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, not to mention big-time draft picks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. No excuses in Philly if Jalen Hurts & Co. can't improve on last year's lousy finish.

3. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

Niners fans might bristle at getting passed up by the Eagles, but there are (small) causes for concern in the Bay. For starters, there's going to be speculation about Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel's futures for the rest of the offseason. On top of that, the defense is without two underrated pieces: Arik Armstead was released at the start of the league year, and Dre Greenlaw is still recovering from his Achilles tear in the Super Bowl. The 49ers are clearly still contenders, but these are issues worth worrying about.

4. Detroit Lions (-1)

The Lions return almost the exact same offense that lit up the league last season, complete with major extensions for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell. The defense looks vastly upgraded, with D.J. Reader manning the middle of the defensive line and three new corners in the secondary. On paper, the Lions look better than the team that fell oh-so short of the Super Bowl, and they should be eager to prove it.

5. Houston Texans (+6)

I was worried about how well the Texans would replace all their free agent losses, but I guess I shouldn't have been. Houston stockpiled its defense with free-agent signings, and on offense the trades for Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon should help C.J. Stroud take things up a notch. It's going to be fun to see if the Texans can truly ascend into the league's elite.

6. Green Bay Packers (-2)

So much of the Packers' success will hinge on Jordan Love and all of his young pass-catchers continuing to ascend. But adding Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to a team that finished 2023 on a red-hot run looks awfully appealing. It would also be great if new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can coax more production out of that defense.

7. Baltimore Ravens (-2)

The Ravens' biggest win of the offseason was locking down Justin Madubuike on a major contract extension. Adding a true, difference-making running back in Derrick Henry doesn't hurt, either. I still worry that this is a team that lost a lot — from the roster and the coaching staff — and might struggle to replace it.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (+5)

The Bengals will be better in 2024 for no other reason than having a healthy Joe Burrow. If their $55 million quarterback is fully recovered from his wrist injury, Cincinnati is a contender. But in addition, I love the way they addressed the offensive line, added talent to the receiver corps and improved at safety. Don't forget about the Bengals.

9. Buffalo Bills (-3)

In Josh we trust. Hard to come to any other conclusion after Buffalo's offseason. The Bills will be a threat as long as Josh Allen is on his game, but it's going to be tougher without Stefon Diggs or the long list of veteran defenders they had to release. On the bright side, this was a roster in need of a reset. It'll be fun to watch Allen lead a newer, younger version of this team into the next stage of his career.

10. Cleveland Browns (-1)

Theoretically, the Browns have a loaded roster and are getting their starting QB back from injury. Now, Deshaun Watson just needs to actually play like the guy they traded the farm to get. If he does, Cleveland is a contender. If he doesn't, yikes.

11. Los Angeles Rams (-1)

I love so much about what the Rams have done this year. Re-signing Kevin Dotson and bringing in Jonah Jackson has their offensive line looking formidable. Kamren Curl and Tre'Davious White are nice, affordable signings on defense. They added some exciting draft picks. But you're just not going to climb in the power rankings when a legend like Aaron Donald retires. Even if the young talent on defense looks promising, there's no replacing a force like Donald.

12. Dallas Cowboys (-4)

Let's be clear: The Cowboys should still be a good team, with a strong chance of making the playoffs. It's just hard to see the improvement from 2023. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons can still take you a long way, but the Cowboys lost seven key members of last year's team and haven't done much to replace them. Are Eric Kendricks, Ezekiel Elliott and a handful of rookies enough to get over the hump?

13. New York Jets (+6)

Counting on the health of a 40-year-old quarterback recovering from an Achilles tear is a scary place to be. That said, I think the Jets have done all the right things to get ready for Aaron Rodgers' second attempt in New York. Beefing up the offensive tackle spot with Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses was an amazing decision, and I'm so proud of general manager Joe Douglas for insuring those guys with No. 11 overall pick Olu Fashanu. Douglas even signed a competent backup quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. That's how you protect an aging QB. We know the defense will be top-notch. Now, if Rodgers can just deliver the rest.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2)

Against all odds, the Bucs brought back almost all the key pieces of a team that made a playoff run last year. I never would've guessed Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David would all re-sign in Tampa, but here we are. On top of that, I really dig this draft class, highlighted by an immediate starter in center Graham Barton, who could help the run game in a big way.

15. Chicago Bears (+4)

No pressure, Caleb. The defense was great down the home stretch of 2023, and now the offense has the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback, a loaded receiver corps, a 1,000-yard rusher and a capable offensive line. I don't expect Caleb Williams and the new-look Bears to do anything crazy like win the division, but I do expect them to be a fun, competitive squad. That'd be a hell of a first step for Chicago.

16. Miami Dolphins (-4)

I worry about the Dolphins. The skill positions are as good as it gets, but I'm not sold that they improved the offensive line, which was their downfall last year. On defense, they lost Christian Wilkins, and both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are coming off major injuries. Past versions of this team haven't been able to hold up over the grind of an 18-week season, and I have my doubts about this one.

17. Atlanta Falcons (+7)

The Falcons nearly won the NFC South with middling quarterback play last year, so the addition of Kirk Cousins gives them a legit shot to make some noise. I'm going to be confused about the Michael Penix Jr. pick for the rest of my life, but that doesn't change the fact that Atlanta could win 9-plus games in 2024.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)

Adding Brian Thomas Jr. offsets the loss of Calvin Ridley. The rookie — together with Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Travis Etienne — gives Trevor Lawrence a solid group of weapons. I'm still concerned about the Jags' offensive line. And even with Josh Allen signed for the long-term, I'm not convinced this defense got much better.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2)

The best thing going in Pittsburgh right now is what's been done along the offensive line. If the Steelers' young draft picks play up to their potential, it's going to make life much easier on their QB1. We can count on the defense to be stout. How much better does Russell Wilson (or Justin Fields) make you feel about the Steelers' ability to score points? I'll say I'm cautiously optimistic.

20. Seattle Seahawks (-6)

I really love Seattle's first two draft picks. Byron Murphy II and Christian Haynes could potentially make the Seahawks much better on the lines. I still wonder what Mike Macdonald's long-term vision is, because this feels like a team that could transition in 2025.

21. Indianapolis Colts (-6)

Sorry for stating the obvious, but everything in Indy hinges on Anthony Richardson. The Colts brought back their key free agents and had a nice enough draft, but I don't think they're a better team than last year's unless Richardson can continue his upward trajectory — while staying healthy this time.

22. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

Rome wasn't built in a day. Marvin Harrison Jr. should immediately make Arizona's passing attack much more viable, and I like the addition of Jonah Williams to stabilize the offensive line. But this is still a team counting on a lot of young draft picks. Better, but not ready yet.

23. Minnesota Vikings (+2)

The Vikings could be a much better team than this ranking suggests, but it all comes down to quarterback play. Is J.J. McCarthy ready to start right away? And if he is, how good is he? How will Sam Darnold perform if he's tapped to be the starter? It's a really nice roster overall, but the QB spot is just too big of a question mark.

24. Tennessee Titans (+4)

At the very least, we'll soon know how good Will Levis is. The Titans spent $307 million in free agency, and they also used their No. 7 overall draft pick on a franchise left tackle. With an improved offensive line, plus Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard to give the ball to, the main goal for this year should be finding out if Levis is a guy they can build around.

25. New Orleans Saints (+1)

I really think the Saints could be a solid team with better offensive line play. Is it realistic to think they'll get that in 2024? Hard to say. First-round pick Taliese Fuaga looks like a badass, but what does the future hold for Ryan Ramczyk? Tough to feel good about Derek Carr's prospects without knowing more about the guys up front.

26. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Justin Herbert with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt protecting him is a solid place to start, and I trust Jim Harbaugh to get this moving in the right direction. I still ultimately think the Chargers are in the early stages of a multi-year rebuild. This offseason has been a strong start, but I think this team is another offseason away from making real noise.

27. Washington Commanders (+1)

The Commanders spent a ton of money in free agency and had a boatload of draft capital to spend. That's the benefit of being so terrible that it requires a full reboot. I can't say expectations are high for the team, but it's going to be fun to watch Jayden Daniels begin his NFL career with a decent supporting cast around him.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (-6)

There's too much talent in Las Vegas for a ranking this low. The Raiders have a feisty defense, now headlined by Christian Wilkins along with Maxx Crosby. Davante Adams is still a top-tier receiver. But how high can the ceiling really be without a better option at quarterback? Gardner Minshew was good enough to nearly win the AFC South, but something tells me that's not going to happen in Patrick Mahomes' division.

29. New England Patriots (+2)

You've got to love the vibes coming out of the draft. The Pats restocked their offense in one weekend, and now we wait to see how well it translates. The early guess is that it's not going to look as easy as it does on paper. Is Drake Maye even going to start right away over Jacoby Brissett? How quickly can these rookie receivers and linemen hit the ground running? The safe bet is there are bound to be growing pains for all these young players.

30. New York Giants (no change)

My theory is the Giants are laying the groundwork for 2025. Malik Nabers is going to give their offense some much-needed juice, and they made some smart offensive line signings. But no matter how this might look with Daniel Jones or Drew Lock, I feel comfortable betting that it'll all set the stage for a new QB next year.

31. Denver Broncos (-2)

Will it be Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson starting at quarterback? Doesn't that question tell you a lot about what to expect from the Broncos? This feels like a season to take some lumps, develop their new quarterback and get the disastrous Russell Wilson contract off their books.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Bryce Young will definitely have help. I think people forgot about the addition of Diontae Johnson, and now adding Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks will give Young some real-deal difference makers on offense. That said, this is still a team that's missing a lot of pieces — and, until proven otherwise, we're not sure how good Young actually is.

