Major League Baseball Phillies' Trea Turner to miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring injury Published May. 4, 2024 6:47 p.m. ET

Trea Turner will miss at least six weeks with a left hamstring strain after being injured in the fourth inning of Philadelphia's 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Phillies placed the two-time All-Star shortstop on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, but Turner said he'll need more time.

"I hate being hurt," he said.

Turner has started all 30 games this season, helping the Phillies (22-11) enter Saturday with the most wins in baseball. He is hitting .343 with two homers, 10 doubles, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson, before knowing the extent of the absence, said losing Turner for any amount of time would be a blow.

"It's a huge loss," he said. "It's Trea Turner, one of the best players in baseball."

Turner had two hits in Friday's game, when he helped the Phillies to their 14th win in the last 17 games.

He was injured on a stellar hustle play. He singled, stole second and scored from there on a passed ball on a walk to Bryce Harper. Philadelphia's speedy shortstop just beat the tag by right-hander Jordan Hicks, and plate umpire Brian Walsh's safe call was confirmed by video review.

"It was a great play," Thomson said. "Won us a ballgame."

Turner injured his left hamstring running the bases between third and home.

The Phillies recalled Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Turner's roster spot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

