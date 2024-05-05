National Football League
2024-25 NFL odds: Can Caleb Williams set Bears passing record?
National Football League

2024-25 NFL odds: Can Caleb Williams set Bears passing record?

Published May. 5, 2024 11:51 a.m. ET

If the Chicago Bears hope to contend this season, chances are they will need their rookie quarterback to light it up through the air.

Caleb Williams was taken first by Chicago in last month's NFL Draft, and high expectations follow the former Heisman Trophy winner. 

The Bears bolstered their receiving corps by trading for Keenan Allen in March and drafting Rome Odunze with the ninth pick, adding the two wideouts to a receiver room that already features D.J. Moore

With that, conventional wisdom would say the Bears plan to let Williams air it out from the jump. 

But just how many yards can their rookie QB tally through the air?

Let's see what the odds say at FanDuel Sportsbook. 

Caleb Williams Regular Season Total Passing Yards 2024-25: *

Over 3400.5: -116

Under 3400.5: -110

* odds as of 5/5/24

Shockingly, the Bears are the lone NFL franchise without a 4,000-yard passer in a single season. Erik Kramer holds the single-season franchise record, throwing for 3,838 yards in 1995. 

Former Chicago gunslinger Jay Cutler threw for 3,812 yards in 2014, after throwing for 4,526 in 2008 with the Denver Broncos. That was the closest he got to 4,000 in a Bears uniform. 

For context, the Houston Texans, the most recent team to join the NFL (2002 season), have had a QB throw for 4,000 yards six times — three times by Matt Schaub, twice by Deshaun Watson, and just last season by rookie C.J. Stroud.

The Bears' most recent starter Justin Fields — now the backup in Pittsburgh — never threw for even 3,000 yards in his three seasons in Chicago. 

Williams enters the fray having thrown for 4,537 yards during his sophomore season at USC and 3,633 yards last year with the Trojans. 

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

