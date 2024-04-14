National Basketball Association
2024 NBA Playoff odds: Play-in tournament, first-round odds tracker
Published Apr. 14, 2024 9:23 p.m. ET

First the play-in tournament, then the real tournament. 

The NBA postseason is nearly set to begin, after the regular season concluded on Sunday. The play-in tournament will kick off on Tuesday and run through Friday, and the playoffs will begin on April 20. 

And with that, the odds for the play-in tournament and the first round of the playoffs are on the move. 

Let's check out the odds for all things NBA play-in and postseason via DraftKings Sportsbook.

WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS

Los Angeles Lakers (8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (7)

Moneyline: Lakers -110, Pelicans -110
Spread: Pelicans -1
Over/Under: 226.5 

Golden State Warriors (10) @ Sacramento Kings (9)

Moneyline: Kings -110, Warriors -110
Spread: Warriors -1
Over/Under: 226.5

WEST FIRST-ROUND ODDS

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. TBD (8)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. TBD (7)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

Minnesota Timberwolves (3) vs. Phoenix Suns (6)

Series winner: Suns -115, Wolves -105
Total games: Over 5.5 (-215), Under 5.5 (+175)

Correct result: 

Suns win 4-2, +320
Wolves win 4-3, +350
Suns win 4-3, +600
Wolves win 4-2, +650
Wolves win 4-1, +650
Suns win 4-1, +750
Suns win 4-0, +1000
Wolves win 4-0, +1400

LA Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Series winner: Clippers -110, Mavs -110
Total games: Over 5.5 (-195), Under 5.5 (+155)

Correct result:

Clippers win 4-3, +330
Mavs win 4-2, +390
Clippers win 4-2, +500
Clippers win 4-1, +500
Mavs win 4-3, +650
Mavs win 4-1, +850
Clippers win 4-0, +1000
Mavs win 4-0, +1200

EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS

Miami Heat (8) @ Philadelphia 76ers (7)

Moneyline: 76ers -192, Heat +160
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Over/Under: 207

Atlanta Hawks (10) @ Chicago Bulls (9)

Moneyline: Bulls -148, Hawks +124
Spread: Bulls -3
Over/Under: 218.5

EAST FIRST-ROUND ODDS

Boston Celtics (1) vs. TBD (8)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

New York Knicks (2) vs. TBD (7)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6) (FanDuel)

Series winner: Bucks -270, Pacers +215
Total games: TBD

Correct result: 

Bucks win 4-1, +310
Bucks win 4-3, +360
Bucks win 4-2, +460
Pacers win 4-2, +550
Bucks win 4-0, +700
Pacers win 4-3, +1000
Pacers win 4-1, +1200
Pacers win 4-0, +1500

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. Orlando Magic (5)

Series winner: Cavs -195, Magic +165
Total games: Over 5.5 (-190), Under 5.5 (+155)

Correct result: 

Cavs win 4-3, +320
Cavs win 4-1, +400
Magic win 4-2, +500
Cavs win 4-2, +500
Magic win 4-3, +650
Cavs win 4-0, +800
Magic win 4-1, +1200
Magic win 4-0, +1800

