2024 NBA Playoff odds: Play-in tournament, first-round odds tracker
First the play-in tournament, then the real tournament.
The NBA postseason is nearly set to begin, after the regular season concluded on Sunday. The play-in tournament will kick off on Tuesday and run through Friday, and the playoffs will begin on April 20.
And with that, the odds for the play-in tournament and the first round of the playoffs are on the move.
Let's check out the odds for all things NBA play-in and postseason via DraftKings Sportsbook.
WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS
Los Angeles Lakers (8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (7)
Moneyline: Lakers -110, Pelicans -110
Spread: Pelicans -1
Over/Under: 226.5
Golden State Warriors (10) @ Sacramento Kings (9)
Moneyline: Kings -110, Warriors -110
Spread: Warriors -1
Over/Under: 226.5
WEST FIRST-ROUND ODDS
Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. TBD (8)
Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. TBD (7)
Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD
Minnesota Timberwolves (3) vs. Phoenix Suns (6)
Series winner: Suns -115, Wolves -105
Total games: Over 5.5 (-215), Under 5.5 (+175)
Correct result:
Suns win 4-2, +320
Wolves win 4-3, +350
Suns win 4-3, +600
Wolves win 4-2, +650
Wolves win 4-1, +650
Suns win 4-1, +750
Suns win 4-0, +1000
Wolves win 4-0, +1400
LA Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)
Series winner: Clippers -110, Mavs -110
Total games: Over 5.5 (-195), Under 5.5 (+155)
Correct result:
Clippers win 4-3, +330
Mavs win 4-2, +390
Clippers win 4-2, +500
Clippers win 4-1, +500
Mavs win 4-3, +650
Mavs win 4-1, +850
Clippers win 4-0, +1000
Mavs win 4-0, +1200
EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS
Miami Heat (8) @ Philadelphia 76ers (7)
Moneyline: 76ers -192, Heat +160
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Over/Under: 207
Atlanta Hawks (10) @ Chicago Bulls (9)
Moneyline: Bulls -148, Hawks +124
Spread: Bulls -3
Over/Under: 218.5
EAST FIRST-ROUND ODDS
Boston Celtics (1) vs. TBD (8)
Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD
New York Knicks (2) vs. TBD (7)
Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD
Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6) (FanDuel)
Series winner: Bucks -270, Pacers +215
Total games: TBD
Correct result:
Bucks win 4-1, +310
Bucks win 4-3, +360
Bucks win 4-2, +460
Pacers win 4-2, +550
Bucks win 4-0, +700
Pacers win 4-3, +1000
Pacers win 4-1, +1200
Pacers win 4-0, +1500
Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. Orlando Magic (5)
Series winner: Cavs -195, Magic +165
Total games: Over 5.5 (-190), Under 5.5 (+155)
Correct result:
Cavs win 4-3, +320
Cavs win 4-1, +400
Magic win 4-2, +500
Cavs win 4-2, +500
Magic win 4-3, +650
Cavs win 4-0, +800
Magic win 4-1, +1200
Magic win 4-0, +1800
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Standings, bracket, schedule, rules
2024 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Donovan Clingan, Kyle Filipowski lead the list
Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with Spurs is over, won't play in season finale
UConn star center Donovan Clingan to enter 2024 NBA Draft
2024 NBA MVP odds, race: Nikola Jokic heavily favored to win third MVP
76ers unveil Allen Iverson sculpture alongside Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain
Wemby's rookie year is winding down, and the numbers he put up are historic
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Why chaos should be expected on last day of the NBA regular season
