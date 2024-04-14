National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Playoff odds: Play-in tournament, first-round odds tracker Published Apr. 14, 2024 9:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

First the play-in tournament, then the real tournament.

The NBA postseason is nearly set to begin, after the regular season concluded on Sunday. The play-in tournament will kick off on Tuesday and run through Friday, and the playoffs will begin on April 20.

And with that, the odds for the play-in tournament and the first round of the playoffs are on the move.

Let's check out the odds for all things NBA play-in and postseason via DraftKings Sportsbook.

WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS

Los Angeles Lakers (8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (7)

Moneyline: Lakers -110, Pelicans -110

Spread: Pelicans -1

Over/Under: 226.5

Golden State Warriors (10) @ Sacramento Kings (9)

Moneyline: Kings -110, Warriors -110

Spread: Warriors -1

Over/Under: 226.5

WEST FIRST-ROUND ODDS

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. TBD (8)

Series winner: TBD

Total games: TBD

Correct result: TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. TBD (7)

Series winner: TBD

Total games: TBD

Correct result: TBD

Minnesota Timberwolves (3) vs. Phoenix Suns (6)

Series winner: Suns -115, Wolves -105

Total games: Over 5.5 (-215), Under 5.5 (+175)

Correct result:

Suns win 4-2, +320

Wolves win 4-3, +350

Suns win 4-3, +600

Wolves win 4-2, +650

Wolves win 4-1, +650

Suns win 4-1, +750

Suns win 4-0, +1000

Wolves win 4-0, +1400

LA Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Series winner: Clippers -110, Mavs -110

Total games: Over 5.5 (-195), Under 5.5 (+155)

Correct result:

Clippers win 4-3, +330

Mavs win 4-2, +390

Clippers win 4-2, +500

Clippers win 4-1, +500

Mavs win 4-3, +650

Mavs win 4-1, +850

Clippers win 4-0, +1000

Mavs win 4-0, +1200

EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS

Miami Heat (8) @ Philadelphia 76ers (7)

Moneyline: 76ers -192, Heat +160

Spread: 76ers -4.5

Over/Under: 207

Atlanta Hawks (10) @ Chicago Bulls (9)

Moneyline: Bulls -148, Hawks +124

Spread: Bulls -3

Over/Under: 218.5

EAST FIRST-ROUND ODDS

Boston Celtics (1) vs. TBD (8)

Series winner: TBD

Total games: TBD

Correct result: TBD

New York Knicks (2) vs. TBD (7)

Series winner: TBD

Total games: TBD

Correct result: TBD

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6) (FanDuel)

Series winner: Bucks -270, Pacers +215

Total games: TBD

Correct result:

Bucks win 4-1, +310

Bucks win 4-3, +360

Bucks win 4-2, +460

Pacers win 4-2, +550

Bucks win 4-0, +700

Pacers win 4-3, +1000

Pacers win 4-1, +1200

Pacers win 4-0, +1500

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. Orlando Magic (5)

Series winner: Cavs -195, Magic +165

Total games: Over 5.5 (-190), Under 5.5 (+155)

Correct result:

Cavs win 4-3, +320

Cavs win 4-1, +400

Magic win 4-2, +500

Cavs win 4-2, +500

Magic win 4-3, +650

Cavs win 4-0, +800

Magic win 4-1, +1200

Magic win 4-0, +1800

