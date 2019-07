SP Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco

Bumgarner might not be the dominant pitcher he once was, but he’s only 29 (he’ll turn 30 on Aug. 1) and could earn a big paycheck in free agency (yes, he’d be a one-year rental player) if he puts together a solid second half. So far in 2019, Bumgarner has an unspectacular 5-7 record with a 4.-2 ERA -- and he’s pitched past the sixth inning in just five of 18 starts. But the Twins would sign Bumgarner for one thing and one thing only: He boasts one of the most impressive postseason resumes in the history of the game. Bumgarner led San Francisco to three titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and was named World Series MVP in the latter when he earned two wins and then pitched another five innings for a championship-clinching save in Game 7. All in all, Bumgarner owns an 8-3 record, 2.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched (16 games) in the playoffs. Although he’s not currently at his best, Bumgarner recently told The Athletic he plans on finding that gear again in the upcoming postseason. If it happens, let’s hope it’s for the right team.