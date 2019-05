Adrian Houser, Brewers pitcher (⬆ UP)

Houser is having himself a nice week. The 26-year-old got out all six Philadelphia hitters he faced Thursday, then notched another two scoreless innings of relief against Cincinnati on Tuesday. Houser, who began the year at Triple-A San Antonio, was recalled to the Brewers for a spot start April 22 and gave up five runs and nine hits in four innings to St. Louis. The right-hander was optioned again, but ever since he was recalled again May 3, Houser has held opponents to two runs in 10 1/3 innings (six outings).