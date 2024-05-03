United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's UFL Week 6 picks Updated May. 3, 2024 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 6 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 6 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Who will have the most PASSING YARDS?

Luis Perez, Troy Williams, AJ McCarron, Reid Sinnett

It's never a bad idea to go with one of the best offenses in the league and one which will put it up a lot. That’s where AJ McCarron comes into play. He’s a no-brainer to me.

Prediction: AJ McCarron

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Arlington Renegades, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis Battlehawks

Even with a backup quarterback, Michigan gets a great matchup against an Arlington team that just can’t seem to get it together this year. Each week, I try and make a case for the Renegades, but it's hard for me to go back to the well. Michigan has played some of the best defenses in the league and this is a step down in competition. If you want to put St. Louis first, I also understand that call.

Prediction: Michigan, St. Louis, Arlington, Houston

3. Will a penalty be added or overturned by a SUPER CHALLENGE in Week 6?

Yes or No

Yes! We’re getting to the point in the season where the officials are bound to make a close call which could go either way. And teams are in the playoff race and may need a win, so all the stops will be pulled out. But then again, maybe I’ve watched a few too many Angel Hernandez baseball games this year!

Prediction: Yes

4. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD?

San Antonio Brahmas, Houston Roughnecks, Arlington Renegades, None

Home field will reign supreme this week! Spoiler alert for a later question!

Prediction: None

5. Order the following by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Wes Hills, Ricky Person Jr., Cam'Ron Harris, Wayne Gallman II

OK, I admit; I’m a Miami guy, so there’s no other option for me than former Hurricane Cam’Ron Harris. If the Defenders are to pull the slight upset, Harris will be a big reason why. I think the Panthers get the win this week, so Hills should have a big game as well. So if you wanted to stand against my blatant homerism, you could move him to the top spot.

Prediction: Harris, Hills, Gallman, Person Jr.

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

San Antonio Brahmas win by 2 points or more OR DC Defenders Win, or lose by 1 point or fewer

The Defenders haven’t had the type of season they had hoped for. But getting San Antonio on their home field is a huge opportunity — and maybe the last one to stay alive in the playoff race. Behind the running of Harris, a weak Defenders defense will get some help from the other side of the ball and pull the small upset.

Prediction: Defenders Win, or lose by 1 point or fewer

Tie Breaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Defenders 23, Brahmas 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .



