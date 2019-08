NOT EVEN WORTH MENTIONING

No, this is not an honorable mention. Far from it. This first group of nicknames don’t even get ranked due to a lack of creativity. We’re talking to you, Ben Gamel (GAM), Trent Grisham (GRISH), Jordan Lyles (J LYLES), Aaron Wilkerson (WILKY) and Alex Claudio (AC). And even you, Brandon Woodruff (WOODY). We’re not mad, just disappointed. For the good stuff, scroll forth: