THEY SAID IT

“There was just a brief period of time when I looked up and you just see all the greats written all, in Lambeau. It's a pretty cool moment. It's something I'll never forget." – Matt LaFleur, on his first game at head coach

“I told the guys, ‘Whether it's regular season or preseason, it always feels much better to win than lose,' so I was happy about that. And more than anything else, I thought our guys gave great effort." -- LaFleur

“It’s fun when we’re out there and everything is clicking. We both came off the field and said the ball was coming off our hands well today. It felt good to be out there.” – quarterback Tim Boyle, who had two TD passes, on the play of he and Kizer.

"You only get one down on special teams so it's important to make a play and do your job." -- Equanimeous St. Brown