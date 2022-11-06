National Football League NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Bucs beat Rams 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

COMING UP:

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET)

FINAL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16, Los Angeles Rams 13

Defense delivering

The Buccaneers got on the board first with a field goal, while the defense clamped down on Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense with plays like this from Vita Vea.

Rams wake up

Stafford hit Cooper Kupp on a deep ball, and the receiver took off for a 69-yard touchdown. The Rams took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Blocked FG

The struggle to score points continues for the Buccaneers. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt by kicker Ryan Succop shortly before halftime. The Rams remained in front 7-3.

Big play sets up FG

Stafford hooked up with Kupp on a 34-yard completion, which later led to a 35-yard Matt Gay field goal. The Rams took a 13-6 lead.

Bucs steal a win!

The Rams stopped the Buccaneers in the red zone but couldn't get a first down on the next possession. Then Brady hit a series of passes to get Tampa Bay inside the 10-yard line. After a pass interference put the ball on the 1-yard line, Brady hit rookie tight end Cade Otton for a go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown.

FINAL: Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Cardinals start strong

Seattle opened the game with a field goal, and Arizona responded. A nine-play drive ended with Kyler Murray hitting DeAndre Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown, putting the Cardinals up 7-3.

Smooth

Geno Smith found DK Metcalf in the back of the end zone for a toe-tap touchdown. Seattle took a 10-7 lead.

Points left on the field

Murray picked up a fourth-and-4 and more with his legs but, Ryan Neal knocked the ball free. Seattle recovered the loose ball and took a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Pick-6

Looking to get the ball to Kenneth Walker, Smith didn't put enough oomph on the pass and was intercepted by Zaven Collins, who ran the pick back to the house. Arizona took a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter.

Got that back

Smith and the Seahawks got that touchdown back on the ensuing possession, as the quarterback hit Tyler Lockett for a 9-yard score to cap off a 13-play drive. Seattle took a 17-14 lead.

Seahawks take control

Seattle put together another 13-play touchdown drive. This time, Smith scrambled for a pair of first-down runs and Walker later punched it into the end zone. The Seahawks took a two-score lead.

Seahawks put it away

Arizona came down the field and got six, as Murray hit Zach Ertz for a goal-line score. That said, Seattle returned the favor, as Walker ran in a 5-yard score to give the Seahawks a 31-21 lead.

FINAL: Detroit Lions 15, Green Bay Packers 9

Early trouble

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs was carted to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury, and things only got worse for Aaron Rodgers & Co.

What started as a potential go-ahead touchdown ended in an ugly interception for GB in the first quarter.

When it rains, it pours

Then, Rodgers was picked off again in the end zone, as the Lions continued to shut out the Packers.

Another pick

Rodgers threw his third interception of the game early in the third quarter, as Kerby Joseph registered his second pick of the game. Green Bay still trailed 8-0.

Packers show life

Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 20-yard touchdown pass, getting the Packers on the board. They failed the two-point conversion attempt, though, and trailed 8-6.

Lions create some separation

Detroit finished off a 13-play drive in the end zone, as Jared Goff connected with James Mitchell on a goal-line score. The Lions took a 15-6 lead and held on to win.

FINAL: Minnesota Vikings 20, Washington Commanders 17

Star power

T.J. Hockenson picked up a clutch first down on his first reception as a Viking, setting up a dazzling Justin Jefferson touchdown on Minnesota's opening drive.

Washington arrives

Taylor Heinicke threw a rainbow to receiver Curtis Samuel, who reeled in the deep ball and ran into the end zone for a 49-yard score. Washington took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter.

Tied up

Minnesota answered a Washington touchdown with a field goal. Then safety Harrison Smith intercepted Heinicke and ran it back inside the red zone. Two plays later, Cousins hit Dalvin Cook for a game-tying, 12-yard touchdown.

Game winner!

Greg Joseph hit a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Vikings up for good.

FINAL: Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Back in action

The Falcons charged downfield on their opening drive, and Cordarrelle Patterson came up big for the home team, powering through the Chargers defense in his first game back after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Bolt Up

Austin Ekeler came up with back-to-back second-quarter scores — one rushing and one receiving — to put Los Angeles ahead as the first half wound down.

Patterson having a day

The Falcons' Swiss army knife ran over two Chargers for his second touchdown run. Atlanta took a 17-14 lead.

That's game

Cameron Dicker hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Chargers the win. Los Angeles put together two field-goal drives on its last two possessions.

FINAL: Cincinnati Bengals 42, Carolina Panthers 21

Powering through

The Bengals shut out the Panthers in the first half, thanks to the fancy footwork from Joe Mixon, who punched in four first-half touchdowns for the home team.

The Mixon show

Mixon ran in a 14-yard score, his fifth overall touchdown of the day. The touchdown gave the Bengals a 42-7 lead. By the way, Baker Mayfield came in to play quarterback for the Panthers, but Carolina couldn't make up the deficit.

FINAL: New England Patriots 26, Indianapolis Colts 3

Denied!

Matthew Judon and the Patriots defense was relentless in the first quarter, pressuring Sam Ehlinger early.

Pick 6

The Patriots defense had Ehlinger's number all day. Late in the fourth quarter, Jonathan Jones picked off the Colts quarterback and ran it back for six.

FINAL: New York Jets 20, Buffalo Bills 17

Power pairing

The Bills' dynamic duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs went to work right out of the gate.

On the move

Allen silenced the doubters with a 36-yard touchdown rush ahead of the break to put Buffalo on top ahead of the break.

Jets take the lead

New York capitalized on Allen's second interception of the game. Four plays after the turnover, quarterback Zach Wilson got the ball out to James Robinson, who found the end zone to give the Jets a 17-14 lead. The sides traded field goals and New York held on.

FINAL: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Too tough!

Raheem Mostert punched one in for the Dolphins early to set the tone of their matchup against the Bears.

Trickery

Justin Fields pulled one over on the Dolphins defense, connecting with Cole Kmet for a score and the lead.

Chaos!

The Dolphins extended their lead over the Bears after this wild blocked punt returned for a touchdown.

Not so fast!

Chicago wasn't slowing down, however. Fields launched one to Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard score to keep things close.

Waddle, Waddle

Tua Tagovailoa found the second-year Waddle for an 18-yard score, putting Miami up 28-17 early in the third quarter.

Run it back

Fields ran through the Dolphins defense for a 61-yard touchdown, getting the Bears back to within one score. Chicago converted a two-point conversion, which cut the deficit to 28-25.

Back and forth

Fields and tight end Cole Kmet hooked up for their second touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter, cutting Miami's lead to three, but the Dolphins held on.

FINAL: Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Turning the tables

After getting shut out last week, the Raiders made a statement with a couple of huge first-quarter scores.

Jacksonville back in it

Trevor Lawrence hooked up with receiver Christian Kirk on a red-zone touchdown, getting the Jaguars to within one score in the third quarter.

Jags take the lead

Travis Etienne capped off a 12-play Jacksonville drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give them the lead. Las Vegas blew a 17-0 lead.

