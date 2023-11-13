National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Eagles, Chiefs on top; Lions, 49ers rise; Ravens, Jaguars fall Updated Nov. 13, 2023 11:18 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

To illustrate the thin line between winning and losing in the NFL , a record five teams won on field goals with no time remaining in regulation on Sunday. So far in Week 10, 10 games have been decided by one score. So far this season, 69.7% of all games have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, the 49ers and Cowboys distinguished themselves with blowouts on Sunday, with San Francisco's 34-3 win the more impressive outcome considering it came on the road against the Jaguars, who had been on a five-game winning streak. After a three-game skid, the 49ers got their swagger back.

All of this drama played out while my top two teams, the Eagles and Chiefs , had the weekend off. They got a chance to rest up for their epic Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City next week. That will be telling.

In the meantime, with Broncos-Bills still on the Week 10 docket, here is my NFL top 10.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 8-1; Last Week: 1

Jalen Hurts & Co. could take advantage of the bye week to reestablish their identity as a trench-oriented squad with exceptional playmakers on the perimeter. The Eagles' offensive and defensive lines set the tone for a team that leaves opponents battered and bruised at the line of scrimmage. With a collection of swift pass-catchers and runners complementing the O-line and a group of turnover-obsessed defenders backing up the defensive front, the Eagles have posted the league's best record without playing their best ball yet. If Nick Sirianni can get his team to turn on the switch, the Eagles could cruise into Super Bowl LVIII as the NFC's representative.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 7-2; Last Week: 2

It has taken a while for the football world to adjust to the Chiefs' transformation into a defensive-led squad, but Steve Spagnuolo's unit carried the team in the first half of the season. Sparked by Chris Jones' destructive ways and a secondary loaded with high IQs and nasty temperaments, the Chiefs are holding opponents to 15.9 points per game. If the defense continues to play to that standard, Kansas City will roll through the postseason tournament with or without the offense catching fire.

3. Detroit Lions

Record: 7-2; Last Week: 5

Dan Campbell's team chalked up a win against the Los Angeles Chargers that showcased the team's ability to win shootouts on the road. Jared Goff & Co. have the potential to light up scoreboards utilizing a balanced approach that keeps opponents guessing on critical downs. Whether it is David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs scooting between the tackles or Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta snagging balls down the field, the Lions' explosive offense could make them a tough out down the stretch.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 6-3; Last Week: 7

Newcomers Chase Young and Randy Gregory have only added to a defensive front that already featured reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and playmakers Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks gave the football world a sneak peek at the unit's potential when he featured an assortment of pressures from various personnel packages to overwhelm the Jaguars in Week 10. Given more time to develop the 49ers' defensive package to maximize the talent of his defensive front, the wily defensive architect could build a bully that sparks a run through the playoffs.

5. Miami Dolphins

Record: 6-3; Last Week: 8

After resting and recharging during the bye week, the Dolphins should hit the ground running with an offense and defense that clicks on all cylinders. As the defense integrates Jalen Ramsey into the plans as a hybrid playmaker, Vic Fangio's group has the talent and versatility to match up with any opponent or playing style. Moreover, the defense has the closeout capability to complement a high-octane offense that will force opponents to chase points in potential shootouts down the stretch.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 7-3; Last Week: 3

After blowing leads in their three losses, the Ravens must figure out how to finish games on defense. Despite ranking as the No. 1 scoring defense (15.7 points per game), the Ravens have surrendered big plays in key moments due to their inconsistent pass rush and coverage. In addition, the new-look offense has failed to properly close out games with timely third-down conversions utilizing a "grind it out" approach. Although the hiccups will temporarily raise some concerns about their long-term prospects, the Ravens have the pieces to compete with the heavyweights in the league.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 6-3; Last Week: 4

After falling flat against the 49ers, the Jaguars must prove their legitimacy over the next few weeks against a pair of division rivals (Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans) in high-stakes contests. The overhyped offense has disappointed, with Trevor Lawrence's struggles stifling the big-play potential of Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. Until the franchise quarterback avoids the turnovers and red-zone mistakes that kill the unit's momentum, the Jaguars will continue to rank as a lightweight in a conference full of heavyweights at the top of the charts.

8. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 6-3; Last Week: 9

Credit Mike McCarthy for having his team ready to play against the cupcakes on the schedule. The Cowboys pummeled the New York Giants into submission to continue a streak of blowout wins against overmatched competition (Giants, Jets, Patriots and Rams). With a few more "easy" wins on schedule in the coming weeks (Panthers and Commanders), the Cowboys should climb the charts as a playoff contender without a signature win.

9. Cleveland Browns

Record: 6-3; Last Week: 10

Perhaps Deshaun Watson can build off his impressive performance in the Browns' come-from-behind win over the Ravens. The veteran quarterback finally displayed some of the magic that made the Browns hand out a hefty guaranteed contract that still has other league owners and executives fuming due to the implications. If Watson can continue to play at a high level in pressurized moments to complement a stingy defense that is playing lights-out behind Myles Garrett, the Browns could creep into the conversation as a dark-horse title contender.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 6-3; Last Week: NR

Mike Tomlin's crew does not win with style points, but the W's continue to pile up for this team. Although time will tell if the complementary approach is sustainable, the Steelers deserve a mention on the list as a resilient squad that continues to find ways to win against the odds.

