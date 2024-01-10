Lamar Jackson, five Cowboys headline 2023 NFLPA All-Pro team
The NFL Players' Association has released its second "Players' All-Pro Team" list, the only such list exclusively voted on by NFL players themselves.
"The Players’ All-Pro is the only team voted on exclusively by players, in a way that makes the most sense to the game of football," NFLPA president J.C. Tretter said in a statement accompanying the inaugural list last year.
There are some stipulations. Players cannot vote for themselves or their teammates, and can only vote for players in their own position group or the one they line up against on the field. For instance, a wide receiver can only vote for other wideouts or cornerbacks and safeties not on their team.
The list provided some surprises, both in who was included — and who was omitted. Star pass-rushers Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers were omitted from the list in favor of the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby.
Still, the Cowboys were the best-represented on the list with five honorees across all three position groups.
Additionally, 13 players on offense and defense received an All-Pro nod from their peers for the second straight year. Those names are highlighted below in italics.
Here is the full list of 2024 NFLPA All-Pros:
OFFENSE
- QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- FB: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
- LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys (tie)
- RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
- RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
- C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
DEFENSE
- EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Interior DL: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior DL: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- NT: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
- Off-ball LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- Off-ball LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- FS: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
- SS: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
- CB: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- PR: Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
- KR: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
- Core Teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions
- Core Teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
- LS: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Bill Belichick next team odds: Chargers open as favorites
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Who are the top Super Bowl contenders?
8 things we learned in the 2023 NFL season: How did teams miss on Lamar Jackson (again)?
-
Talk the Line: Early NFL Wild-Card Weekend thoughts; Packers-Cowboys spread high
Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel
2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes
-
Cowboys' Super Bowl odds shift ahead of wild-card showdown with Packers
2024 NFL Wild-Card Weekend odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers still favored; Bills move up odds list
-
Bill Belichick next team odds: Chargers open as favorites
2023 NFL Power Rankings: Who are the top Super Bowl contenders?
8 things we learned in the 2023 NFL season: How did teams miss on Lamar Jackson (again)?
-
Talk the Line: Early NFL Wild-Card Weekend thoughts; Packers-Cowboys spread high
Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel
2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes
-
Cowboys' Super Bowl odds shift ahead of wild-card showdown with Packers
2024 NFL Wild-Card Weekend odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers still favored; Bills move up odds list