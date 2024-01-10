National Football League Lamar Jackson, five Cowboys headline 2023 NFLPA All-Pro team Published Jan. 10, 2024 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Players' Association has released its second "Players' All-Pro Team" list, the only such list exclusively voted on by NFL players themselves.

"The Players’ All-Pro is the only team voted on exclusively by players, in a way that makes the most sense to the game of football," NFLPA president J.C. Tretter said in a statement accompanying the inaugural list last year.

There are some stipulations. Players cannot vote for themselves or their teammates, and can only vote for players in their own position group or the one they line up against on the field. For instance, a wide receiver can only vote for other wideouts or cornerbacks and safeties not on their team.

The list provided some surprises, both in who was included — and who was omitted. Star pass-rushers Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers were omitted from the list in favor of the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby.

Still, the Cowboys were the best-represented on the list with five honorees across all three position groups.

Additionally, 13 players on offense and defense received an All-Pro nod from their peers for the second straight year. Those names are highlighted below in italics.

Here is the full list of 2024 NFLPA All-Pros:

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

