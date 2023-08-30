National Football League 2023 NFC North Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Published Aug. 30, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Who in the NFC North can eclipse their win total this season?

Check below to see how our FOX Sports talent sees the division playing out this season.

Green Bay Packers

Over/Under: 7.5



Prediction: I'm not sure there’s a team with more variance this season than the Packers. If quarterback Jordan Love can’t read defenses, is afraid to make mistakes downfield and opponents bottle the run game, a spiral to six wins is entirely possible. It's also possible the Packers' defense is the unit we thought it would be last year, and Love takes advantage of facing a weak schedule of defenses, leading Green Bay to shock everyone and win 11 games. Four of their first five opponents had below-average defenses last year, and a 4-1 start isn’t out of the question. I’m not quite there yet on Love as an average starting QB, but I can’t get over the team's soft schedule. So, if you are betting this number, Over would be the play. — Jason McIntyre

Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 7.5



Prediction: As I wrote after the NFL Draft , it’s refreshing to see the Bears' front office attacking weaknesses and building in the trenches. The selection of an offensive tackle in the first round is an uber-important piece to the continued development of franchise quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears are young, and there will be some growing pains, but 12 of their 17 games are lined between +3 and -3. Oddsmakers clearly respect Chicago a lot more than last year. — Sam Panayotovich

Will Lions or Packers snag the NFC North title? Nick Wright and Chris Broussard reveal their NFC North predictions, including why the Detroit Lions will battle the Green Bay Packers for the title.

Minnesota Vikings

Over/Under: 8.5



Prediction: Yes, the Vikings were super lucky last year, going 11-0 in one-score games. Yes, the pass defense was atrocious. But I think it's way too easy to say the bottom will fall out in what could be Kirk Cousins ’ final season in Minnesota. Brian Flores will have a major impact on the defense, as will some of the personnel changes there, and any offense with Justin Jefferson and rookie Jordan Addison will be just fine.

It seems like everyone is trying too hard not to pick the Vikings to repeat as division champs ("The Packers will be better with Jordan Love … The Lions are ready to break through… Justin Fields will make the leap"). Those are everyone’s narratives. Heck, the Packers are everyone's sleeper team, so much so that they aren’t just a sleeper but possibly far too trendy of a pick.

Sure, the schedule outside the division is no treat (at Eagles, Chargers , 49ers , Chiefs , at Bengals), but if they can go 4-2 in the division and beat Tampa , Carolina and Las Vegas , that puts you right in the mix of getting to nine wins. I like them to get there. — Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Detroit Lions

Over/Under: 9.5



Prediction: I have never smashed an Over harder for the Lions. This is a team that started 1-8 before their bye week and went on to finish 9-8 last season. They’ve made quite a few investments in veterans via free agency, and I think their draft class could ultimately have been underrated. That has to yield more than a half-game improvement, as far as I’m concerned.

Their passing defense is what held them back at the start of last season, and with all the investments Detroit made in the secondary, that shouldn’t be an issue any longer. Offense coordinator Ben Johnson has added even more wrinkles to an offense that averaged the fifth-most points last season. It’s just a complete (and very talented) roster. Plus, Lions fans believe. They’re sold out of season tickets for the first time ever. I have to think this is the year they get into double-digit wins, and they’re my favorites to win the NFC North. — Carmen Vitali

